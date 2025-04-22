The Final Hours of Pope Francis: ‘Thank You for Bringing Me Back to the Square’

In the hours following his death, many Catholics reflected on the words in his final Easter urbi et orbi blessing, which had been read aloud on his behalf from the loggia on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis’ last public act was a blessing of the entire world on Easter Sunday, delivered from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica — the same place where he was introduced as pope 12 years ago.

In the wake of his death, the Vatican released further details on Tuesday about the pope’s final hours.

“Grazie,” or “Thank you,” was among the Pope’s final words, according to Vatican state media. He addressed them to Massimiliano Strappetti, the Vatican nurse who had served as his personal health assistant since 2022.

“Thank you for bringing me back to the Square,” Francis told Strappetti, who had encouraged him to greet the crowd from the popemobile on Easter Sunday following the traditional “urbi et orbi” blessing.

It marked the first time Francis had used the popemobile since a 39-day hospitalization earlier this year for pneumonia. The more than 15 minutes he spent waving to the 50,000 people gathered in the square ended up being his last ride.

His final public words were simple: “Brothers and sisters, happy Easter.”

The 88-year-old Pope spent the remainder of Easter afternoon resting and had a peaceful dinner, according to the Vatican.

At 5:30 a.m. local time on Monday, April 21, the Pope’s health took a sudden turn, prompting immediate medical attention. Just over an hour later, still in bed in his second-floor apartment at Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis made a gesture of farewell with his hand to Strappetti before going into a coma.

He died at 7:35 a.m. in his Vatican apartment. According to his death certificate, the cause of death was a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

“He did not suffer. It all happened quickly,” Vatican News reported Tuesday, citing those who were present in his final moments.

In the hours following his death, many Catholics reflected on the words in his final Easter urbi et orbi blessing, which had been read aloud on his behalf from the loggia on Easter Sunday.

“The resurrection of Jesus is indeed the basis of our hope. For in the light of this event, hope is no longer an illusion. Thanks to Christ — crucified and risen from the dead — hope does not disappoint! Spes non confundit! (cf. Rom 5:5),” the message says.

“Christ is risen! These words capture the whole meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life. Easter is the celebration of life! God created us for life and wants the human family to rise again! In his eyes, every life is precious! The life of a child in the mother’s womb, as well as the lives of the elderly and the sick, who in more and more countries are looked upon as people to be discarded,” he wrote.

“In the Lord’s paschal mystery, death and life contended in a stupendous struggle, but the Lord now lives forever (cf. Easter Sequence). He fills us with the certainty that we too are called to share in the life that knows no end, when the clash of arms and the rumble of death will be heard no more. Let us entrust ourselves to him, for he alone can make all things new (cf. Rev. 21:5). Happy Easter to everyone!”