The enduring faith of St. Charbel: Thousands celebrate in Lebanon

On July 22, the historic St. Maroun Monastery in Annaya, Lebanon, became a gathering place for Catholics as hundreds of pilgrims — Lebanese and expatriates — flocked to the monastery, filling the roads leading to Annaya at sunrise.

This outpouring of faith culminated in a Eucharistic procession — the highlight of a three-day celebration honoring St. Charbel Makhlouf, whose feast is celebrated July 24 in the Latin Church but on the third Sunday of July in the Maronite Church.

A drone shot from the Eucharistic procession leading to the St. Charbel Hermitage Site and the monastery of St. Maroun Annaya, where Mass was then celebrated on July 22, 2024. Credit: Father Chadi Bechara

St. Charbel, a revered saint in the Maronite Catholic Church, was known for his deep dedication to the Eucharist. This devotion resonated deeply with the faithful who participated in the procession. Many pilgrims speak of life-changing experiences after spending time in prayer at the monastery for the feast of St. Charbel year after year.

Special night of vigil

In a unique gesture every year on the eve of St. Charbel’s feast day, the Lebanese Maronite Order allows pilgrims to spend the night of July 21 in prayer within the monastery, culminating with a vigil before St. Charbel’s tomb. This marks a significant departure from the monastery’s usual practice, which strictly forbids sleepovers for the faithful throughout the year.

This special permission underscores the extraordinary significance of St. Charbel’s feast day, which falls around the time of a unique date — the anniversary of his July 23 priestly ordination.

“Unlike most saints who are celebrated on the day they died,” explained Father Hadi Mahfouz, superior general of the Lebanese Maronite Order, “St. Charbel’s feast day marks the anniversary of the day he committed his life to serving God as a priest.”

Thousands of pilgrims participated in a Eucharistic procession and the holy liturgy at St. Charbel Hermitage and the monastery of St. Maroun Annaya on July 22, 2024. Credit: Marwan Semaan/ACI MENA

This choice of date reflects the profound impact his ordination had on the lives of the faithful who were keen to keep the tradition and honor him on this day.

During his sermon following the procession, Mahfouz implored the faithful: “Learn how to pray from St. Charbel. True prayer goes beyond what your lips utter. True prayer relies on inviting God into your life.”

A legacy beyond celebrations

The monastery offers visitors a chance to delve deeper into St. Charbel’s life through its museum. There, artifacts tell stories of the 19th century. From the simple utensils the saint used daily to the priestly garments he wore, each piece offers a window into his humble and dedicated life.

Another section of the museum displays a collection of letters — heartfelt messages of thanks from people who were healed through St. Charbel’s intercession.

These letters from around the world stand as a testament to the enduring power of St. Charbel’s legacy, one that transcends both time and geographical boundaries. His life and unwavering faith continue to inspire generations, serving as a beacon of hope for many.