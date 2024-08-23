Tens of Thousands of Migrant Youth Unaccounted for, U.S. Government Fears Many Being Trafficked

The report also noted that there is not a sufficient system in place to respond to fears that a minor’s sponsor is not fit to assume custody of the child.

An audit by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revealed that there are tens of thousands of migrant children unaccounted for and many are vulnerable to being victims of human trafficking, exploitation and forced labor.

Published Aug.19, the audit contains the findings of an examination by the agency’s Office of Inspector General into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations between fiscal years 2019 to 2023.

During this period, the report reveals that ICE processed 448,000 unaccompanied migrant children, referred to in the report as “UCs.” Of those, over 32,000 unaccompanied children failed to appear at their scheduled immigration court hearings after being released to their “sponsors.”

According to the report, ICE has limited oversight of unaccompanied minors and does not have a policy in place for children who do not show up to their court dates.

“Immigration court hearings are often ICE’s only opportunity to observe and screen UCs for trafficking indicators or other safety concerns,” the report stated.

Based on interviews with ICE officials, the report said migrant children “who did not appear in immigration court are considered more at risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

“Without an ability to monitor the location and status of UCs, ICE has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” said the report.

Additionally, the DHS reported that as of May 2024, 291,000 unaccompanied children who crossed the border into the U.S. were never given notices to appear in court.

At one ICE office visited by the DHS inspector general, 84% of the 41,638 unaccompanied minors processed - 34,823 children - were not given a notice to appear in court, meaning the government has little way to ensure their safety or initiate their immigration proceedings.

The report also noted that there is not a sufficient system in place to respond to fears that a minor’s sponsor is not fit to assume custody of the child.

DHS said that “even if ICE were to identify UCs in unsafe conditions, the agency has limited authority to respond.”

The report noted that “ICE personnel at two field offices affirmed this and explained they had identified UCs in unsafe conditions but were unable to intervene” and that one ICE officer “expressed concern with not being able to take action in a case involving a UC whose sponsor claimed the UC was in an inappropriate relationship with her husband.”

The period of time covered by the report includes when both President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were in office. However, the number of unaccompanied minors processed by ICE during the years covered under the Biden administration more than triple that during Trump’s.

Whereas 83,115 unaccompanied children were processed by ICE in 2019 and 2020, 265,705 children were processed between 2021 and 2023.

‘Real-World Consequences’

House Republicans are blaming the crisis on the Biden-Harris administration and particularly Vice President Kamala Harris for her role as lead on the administration’s border policy.

In an Aug. 20 statement House Republicans said that Harris “oversaw the misplacement of nearly 300,000 illegal immigrant children” and that “no person bears more responsibility for this crisis.”

Dylan Corbett, executive director of the El Paso humanitarian group the Hope Border Institute, told CNA that the report highlights the human costs of the political gridlock surrounding immigration.

“The DHS report is deeply concerning,” said Corbett. “Our intractable polarization on immigration has real-world consequences and only gives control to smugglers and traffickers.”

“We have moral and legal obligations to ensure the safety of children and to prevent and eradicate all forms of human trafficking,” he added.

“This is an unacceptable byproduct of our inability to put in place a robust system of protections and safe and humane channels for those who need to migrate.”

CNA was not able to reach the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Migration, Bishop Mark Seitz, for comment.

However, Chieko Noguchi, a spokeswoman for the U.S. bishops, responded to the report by telling CNA that the USCCB has been partnering with the government to promote the safety of migrant children. She said that “fighting and abolishing human trafficking, as well as other forms of abuse and exploitation” is “fundamental.”

“Through our ministries serving newcomers, we recognize that unaccompanied children are a particularly vulnerable population,” she added. “The USCCB’s Department of Migration and Refugee Services (MRS), together with its network of direct-service providers, works in partnership with the federal government to promote the safety, well-being, and best interests of those served.”

Noguchi indicated that the USCCB has asked the government to increase its funding to enhance protections for migrant children as well as made recommendations for practices they believe will help safeguard children once they have been released to a sponsor.