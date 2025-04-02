Teen’s Tumors Disappear After Prayers to Blessed Solanus Casey

After weeks of prayer and anticipation, Mary Bartold went to the doctor on July 30, Blessed Solanus’ feast day, for a pre-surgery MRI scan to get updated images. The day after the scan, there was no sign of the tumors.

Many Catholics credit prayers of intercession to Blessed Solanus Casey for curing and helping people who suffer from illnesses. Mary Bartold of DeWitt, Michigan, is now among the many who do so after her two tumors vanished with no medical intervention but after continuous prayers to Casey, whose ministry was built upon healing and compassion.

Mary’s unexpected health issues began almost a year ago in late April 2024, the Detroit Free Press reported. Mary was a sophomore at Lansing Catholic High School in Michigan when she began to experience severe abdominal pain while at school. Mary and her family could not pinpoint what the problem was.

Mary’s parents, Susan and Rick Bartold, took her for a CT scan and ultrasound of her abdomen. The images revealed two masses on each of her ovaries: one was 7.3 centimeters large and the other was 1.5 centimeters. At just 16 years old, Mary began to worry about losing the potential to have children and all the implications the tumors could have on her health.

The Bartolds subsequently took their daughter to University of Michigan Health to work with Catholic physicians and determine a course of treatment. Susan said they chose Catholic practitioners specifically to ensure that they “understood what was happening” and “were making moral decisions that weren’t led by secular belief.”

The doctors determined the masses were tumors, both teratomas that needed to be surgically removed. The doctors scheduled the surgery for Aug. 2.

As the date approached, Susan and Rick decided to go on a pilgrimage to Blessed Solanus Casey’s tomb in Detroit to pray for their daughter. Susan even put together a novena, a nine-day period of prayers, in Blessed Solanus Casey’s name that her family, friends and church community participated in.

Susan said she had longed prayed for the intercession of Blessed Solanus. She felt a sense of familiarity with him since he also resided in Michigan, where he became a Capuchin friar and worked as a porter at St. Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit.

He also helped start the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit to help those in need. Susan and Rick shared that they often wonder if Blessed Solanus ever directly helped their own fathers, who lived just down the street from the kitchen during a time they were both facing poverty.

Susan told the Diocese of Lansing that Blessed Solanus’ life “is an inspiration” to her, which led her to also ask others to pray to him for her daughter’s healing.

After weeks of prayer and anticipation, Mary went to the doctor on July 30, Blessed Solanus’ feast day, for a pre-surgery MRI scan to get updated images.

On the drive there, Susan prayed: “Solanus, this is your feast day. I am doing this for you. I know you have big news.”

The day after the scan, Mary and her parents received a call from her doctors that the surgery could be canceled. It was determined there was no sign of the tumors after multiple radiologists and doctors looked over the images. They were completely gone.

Mary said her first thought was that “it was a mistake,” but six months later, follow-up scans continued to reveal no evidence of any masses or tumors.

“We forget about the power of prayer,” Susan said, “and this is just a testimony to the power of prayer.”

On the day Mary’s surgery was supposed to take place, she and her parents traveled back to Blessed Solanus’ tomb, this time to give thanks for their answered prayers.

While the family was there, they submitted documentation of Mary’s case to the Solanus Casey Center so it can be considered as a miracle to help further Blessed Solanus’ path to sainthood.

Pope Francis acknowledged a previous miracle by Blessed Solanus in 2017. A woman with a genetic skin condition prayed at Blessed Solanus’ tomb in Detroit and was miraculously healed. If another miracle is recognized by the Vatican, it would further propel Casey to canonization.

Mary’s family strongly advocates that he receives that standing. Mary told the Diocese of Lansing that she would be “honored” if her story was what led Casey to become a saint: “He deserves to be canonized.”