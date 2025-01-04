Salzburg Auxiliary Bishop and EWTN Pioneer Andreas Laun Dies

The Austrian bishop, who played a pivotal role in shaping Catholic television in German-speaking countries, died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 81.

Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Andreas Laun of Salzburg was “closely connected with EWTN’s history from the beginning,” EWTN Germany Program Director Martin Rothweiler told CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German-language news partner.

“We bid farewell to a man of faith whose commitment to the Church, life and evangelizing leaves a lasting legacy.”





Foundational Figure

“Bishop Andreas Laun was closely connected with EWTN’s history from the beginning,” Rothweiler recalled. “As the first chairman of the program commission, he significantly shaped the development of the Catholic television broadcaster in Germany in its early days.”

The prelate created some of the first German-language productions at EWTN, including the foundational series In the Light of Faith, which provided a comprehensive introduction to Catholic teaching.

Born on Oct. 13, 1942, Laun entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales after studying philosophy. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1967 and served in various pastoral roles. He earned his doctorate in moral theology in 1973 and completed his habilitation in 1981.

From 1995 until his retirement age in 2017, he served as auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Salzburg.

Rothweiler noted Bishop Laun’s “unwavering commitment to protecting unborn life” and described him as “a prophetic voice” in defending Christian ethics, marriage and family during times of social change. “At the same time, he was always committed to interreligious dialogue and religious freedom.”