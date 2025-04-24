Record Numbers of Pilgrims Flock to See the Holy Tunic of Christ Near Paris

A rare exhibit of the Holy Tunic of Christ — believed to be the garment worn by Jesus during his passion — is drawing unprecedented crowds to the Basilica of Saint-Denis in Argenteuil, a suburb of Paris.

Open to the public from April 18 to May 11, the exhibit is galvanizing Catholic faithful across Europe. More than 400,000 pilgrims are expected during the 23-day event — more than double the attendance of the previous exhibit in 2016.

Argenteuil, a city that has seen significant Muslim immigration in recent decades, now finds itself at the heart of a surprising spiritual resurgence.

To accommodate the historic influx of visitors, the Diocese of Pontoise — which oversees the basilica — has launched a large-scale logistical effort. The monument will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with overnight access on the three Saturdays following Easter.

An educational and spiritual path accompanies pilgrims as they venerate the Holy Tunic, with several hundred trained volunteers assisting to guide the faithful and maintain a smooth flow of visitors.

The exhibit of the Holy Tunic opened on Good Friday, April 18, with a solemn Mass celebrated by Bishop Benoît Bertrand of Pontoise, followed by a public Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Argenteuil. Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was originally scheduled to preside over the closing Mass on May 11, but the recent death of Pope Francis on April 21 and the upcoming conclave may alter the Vatican delegation’s presence.

The Holy Tunic has only been publicly displayed twice in the 20th century — in 1934 and 1984 — drawing approximately 80,000 visitors each time.

In a statement, the Diocese of Pontoise emphasized that the purpose of the exhibit is to offer believers “an opportunity to meditate on the passion of Christ and the profound meaning of his sacrifice.”

Speaking to the Catholic weekly Famille Chrétienne, Father Guy-Emmanuel Cariot, rector of the basilica, underlined the spiritual dimension of the event. “Our task is to organize the encounter between people and the Holy Tunic — then the Lord does what he has to do,” he said.

For Cariot, the relic is “an open book of the Passion,” capable of moving modern hearts. “More than the relic itself, it is Jesus who draws people in,” he added, inviting every pilgrim to contemplate the mystery of redemption.

The Holy Tunic of Argenteuil is considered one of the most precious relics in Christendom. According to tradition, it was discovered in Jaffa in the fourth century by St. Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine, and later gifted by Empress Irene of Constantinople to Charlemagne in the year 800. It was then entrusted to the Benedictine nuns of the Argenteuil abbey. After disappearing during the French Revolution, it was rediscovered in the 19th century and has since undergone several restorations.

While scholars continue to debate its authenticity, the air of mystery surrounding the tunic has only deepened its veneration. For the faithful, it represents far more than a historical artifact: It is a tangible link to Christ’s passion — a sacred object that connects believers today with the redemptive suffering of Jesus.

Historian Jean-Christian Petitfils, author of “La sainte tunique d’Argenteuil: Authentique relique de la Passion du Christ” (“The Holy Tunic of Argenteuil: An Authentic Relic of Christ’s Passion”), argues that both scientific testing and historical indicators support the relic’s authenticity. Nonetheless, he acknowledges that gaps in documentation — and periods when the tunic vanished from the historical record — leave parts of its story shrouded in uncertainty.

This year’s exhibit takes place in a city that has experienced profound socio-religious shifts in recent decades. Argenteuil, home to nearly 110,000 residents — around a third of whom have at least one parent of immigrant origin — has witnessed a sharp and steady decline in Catholic practice, even as Islam has become more visibly present in the public sphere.

Against this backdrop, the display of the Holy Tunic carries significant symbolic weight. It represents a revival of Christian memory and a reaffirmation of the Church’s enduring presence in a society undergoing deep cultural and spiritual transformation. For many, it is a moment of awakening — a testament that the Catholic faith continues to resonate, even in a secularized and religiously diverse environment.

The pastoral programming reflects this ambition. Daily solemn Masses are celebrated by different Church leaders, including Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, patriarch of the Chaldeans in Iraq, and Cardinal Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona. Special days are devoted to children, along with scouting vigils and catechesis sessions for families, youth, and spiritual seekers.

In the lead-up to the exhibit, the Holy Tunic toured several French cathedrals between 2024 and March 2025, preparing the public and cultivating a spirit of curiosity and reverence.

This display also coincides with the broader revitalization of the Basilica of Saint-Denis — a spiritual and historical landmark of the Île-de-France region and traditional burial place of French royalty. A major restoration project is underway to reconstruct its north tower and spire, dismantled in the 19th century after a storm.

Since 2022, archaeological excavations have unearthed Merovingian tombs and rare Romanesque elements, paving the way for a full restoration of the west façade, launched in 2023 and scheduled for completion in 2029. The initiative is not only architectural but also educational, featuring a craft village and immersive displays.

Like the exhibit in Argenteuil, it bears witness to a shared drive to revive France’s Christian roots through the transmission and enhancement of its sacred heritage.