Pope Sees ‘Providential’ Moment As Catholics, Orthodox Hope They Could Celebrate Easter Together in 2025

The celebration on Jan. 25 marked the solemn conclusion of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which the Pope linked to the ongoing Jubilee Year.

Pope Francis posed Jesus’ profound question “Do you believe this?” to Christians worldwide during an ecumenical vespers service Saturday evening, as momentum builds for Catholics and Orthodox to consider celebrating Easter on the same date in this historic anniversary year.

Speaking at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls at the conclusion of the 58th Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the pontiff reflected on Christ’s encounter with Martha following the death of Lazarus, emphasizing that hope “rises from the ashes of death.”

“This tender encounter between Jesus and Martha teaches us that even in times of deep desolation, we are not alone and we can continue to hope,” the pope said during his homily, which centered on the week’s theme “Do you believe this?” from John 11:26.

A statue of St. Paul at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome looks over the celebration concluding the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

The celebration on Jan. 25 marked the solemn conclusion of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which the Pope linked to the ongoing Jubilee Year.

“This message of hope is at the heart of the Jubilee we have begun,” Francis said, citing the Apostle Paul’s words to the Romans that “hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit” (Rom 5:5).

Earlier on Saturday, the Pope urged journalists at the Jubilee of the World of Communications to tell “stories of hope”, echoing the strong appeal to hope in the papal message for the 59th World Day of Social Communications.

At the vesper service, the Pope noted that this whole Jubilee Year’s focus is on hope and “providentially” coincides with the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

He emphasized that the council’s profession of faith “transcends all the divisions that have riven the Body of Christ over the centuries.”

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, addresses Pope Francis during vespers at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, addressed the Holy Father before the apostolic blessing. He recalled the pope’s historic 2014 visit to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul), where Francis had affirmed that “the Catholic Church does not intend to impose any requirements except the profession of common faith” for achieving full unity.

This hope for unity has gained momentum in recent months. Last November, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople confirmed ongoing conversations between Church representatives about establishing a common Easter date, potentially beginning in 2025.

Catholics and representatives of various Christian churches attend the ecumenical vespers service at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

“In this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, we can live the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea as a call to persevere on the path toward unity,” the Pope said on Saturday, renewing his appeal that Christians might take “a decisive step forward towards unity around a common date for Easter.”

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, addresses Pope Francis during vespers at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Highlighting the “providential” timing, Francis noted that Easter will fall on the same date in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars this year. “Let us rediscover the common roots of the faith,” the pontiff urged. “Let us preserve unity!”

Representatives from various Christian Churches and ecclesial communities present in Rome participated in the evening celebration, including Metropolitan Polycarp representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Archbishop Ian Ernest of the Anglican Communion, who is concluding his service.