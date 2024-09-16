Pope’s Asia Visit Draws Attention to Holy See’s Delicate China Diplomacy

Pope Francis reiterated a long-standing desire to visit China during his press conference on Friday’s flight back to Rome.

As the controversial Vatican-China agreement on bishop appointments nears its renewal deadline in October, Pope Francis’ recent 12-day apostolic journey through Southeast Asia and Oceania has thrust the Holy See’s complex relationship with Beijing into the spotlight.

Regional news outlets, including Singapore’s state-affiliated Channel News Asia, have been analyzing the potential implications of improving relations between the Holy See and Beijing.

The Pope’s marathon trip, which included stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore, provided ample opportunity for such speculation.

Channel News reported that analysts say “China has shown a favorable stance toward improving relations with the Vatican as this aligns with its broader strategic goals of enhancing its international reputation and countering negative portrayals from the West.”

The Singaporean broadcaster, operated by a state-owned conglomerate in a nation with a large ethnically Chinese population, suggested that “warming ties” could affect the Vatican’s long-standing diplomatic relationship with Taiwan. It noted that establishing formal relations with China would necessitate severing ties with Taipei in accordance with Beijing’s “One China” policy.

George Yeo, former Singapore foreign minister and ex-member of the Vatican Council for the Economy, told Channel News Asia that even if diplomatic recognition shifts to Beijing, “the Church will still have representation in Taiwan.”

Yeo emphasized that from the Vatican’s perspective, such a move would not signal a shift from its “One China” policy but rather a return to its historical presence in mainland China.

A ‘Dress Rehearsal’ for a Potential Visit to Beijing?

Other regional media outlets have also weighed in on the implications of the papal visit for Vatican-China relations.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post observed: “The Holy See under Francis has gone out of its way to extend overtures to China.”

A Bloomberg commentator, published in the Japan Times, even described the apostolic journey as a “dress rehearsal for a potential visit to Beijing.”

La Croix International, a Catholic news website, reported that China’s ruling elite had closely watched the trip. Theologian Michel Chambon told La Croix: “Beijing has closely observed Pope Francis’ trip in Asia, seeking to assess to what extent Pope Francis could contribute to the balance of power, the common good, and the development of the region.”

For his part, Pope Francis reiterated a long-standing desire to visit China during his press conference on Friday’s flight back to Rome.

Expressing respect and admiration for the country and its ancient culture, the pope told journalists on Sept. 13: “China, for me, is a dream, that is to say that I would like to visit China.”