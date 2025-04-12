Pope Francis Makes Prayerful Visit to Marian Basilica Before Holy Week

The 88-year-old Pope paused to pray before the venerated icon of the Virgin Mary known as Salus Populi Romani, according to a Vatican statement released Saturday.

Pope Francis made a prayerful pilgrimage to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore on Saturday afternoon, continuing the Pontiff’s gradual return to public appearances ahead of Holy Week celebrations.

The 88-year-old Pope paused to pray before the venerated icon of the Virgin Mary known as Salus Populi Romani (“Protectress of the Roman People”), according to a Vatican statement released Saturday.

This visit marks another step in Francis’ cautious comeback to public life following his recent health challenges. The Pope has been largely absent from public view since his release from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital approximately three weeks ago, where he was treated for a respiratory infection.

Saturday’s visit to the Marian basilica comes on the eve of Palm Sunday, which inaugurates Holy Week in the Catholic liturgical calendar. The Vatican has yet to confirm Francis’ participation in upcoming Easter celebrations, with officials indicating that decisions regarding his role in the Easter Triduum will be made “at the last minute.”

According to medical updates, the Pontiff continues to receive respiratory therapy and motor physiotherapy, though his need for supplemental oxygen has decreased in frequency.

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals, is scheduled to preside over Palm Sunday Mass as Pope Francis’ delegate.