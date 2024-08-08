Pope Francis Praises Knights of Columbus for Efforts to Form Men of ‘Faith and Family’

Pope Francis expresses ‘profound gratitude’ to the Catholic fraternal group for its ‘concrete witness to the faith that works through love.’

Pope Francis sent a message of support to the Knights of Columbus annual convention taking place in Quebec, Canada, this week, expressing his “profound gratitude” to the Catholic fraternal group for its “concrete witness to the faith that works through love.”

In the letter sent on the Pope’s behalf by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Francis said the Knights’ theme for this year’s annual convention, “On Mission,” is close to his heart and a good reminder that every Christian is called to be a missionary “to the extent that he or she has encountered the love of God in Christ Jesus.”

The men’s charitable group, founded by Blessed Michael McGivney, “from its origins, has devoted great attention to the formation of its members as men of faith and family,” the Pope said.

“Over the generations, the Knights have worked for the strengthening of family life through programs of catechesis and spiritual growth, borne public witness to the centrality of the family as the fundamental cell of society, and supported a variety of initiatives to support families in their indispensable social and educational mission,” he continued, mentioning in a special way the Knights’ “Cor” initiative aimed at deepening the faith of Catholic men.

“This historic commitment has included a particular concern for passing on the faith to new generations, instilling sound values and accompanying the young in their growth to maturity as men and women of integrity, wisdom, and service to the communities in which they live.”

Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly announced at the meeting that the Knights, which now claims more than 2 million members worldwide, spent more than 47 million hours “serving and sacrificing for the sake of others” and set a new record for charitable giving last year at $190 million.

“Together with the charitable activities of its local councils worldwide, your order continues to give outstanding support and encouragement to efforts to defend God’s gift of life at every stage of its development, to uphold the dignity of the institution of marriage, and to advance the mission of the Church in developing countries,” the Pope wrote.

The Pope also praised the Knights’ efforts at rebuilding and restoring Christian communities in the Middle East devastated by persecution as well as efforts to help the poor affected by the war in Ukraine. As of earlier this year, the Knights say they have raised $22 million and delivered 7.7 million pounds of supplies to victims of the ongoing war.

He also mentioned the group’s “impressive witness” to faith in Christ through its recent promotion of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, a nationwide effort from May to July to walk a collective 6,500 miles with the Eucharist and inviting tens of thousands of Catholics to participate along the way. The pilgrimage culminated at the National Eucharistic Congress in mid-July.

The restoration of the historic baldacchino above the altar at St. Peter’s Basilica is underway, funded by the Knights, the Pope noted. The restoration of the baldacchino is being done to coincide with the start of the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

“His Holiness prays that the graces of the Holy Year will be poured out in abundance on the Knights and their families as they strive to fulfill their baptismal mission to be a leaven of peace and holiness in our human family, weary of war and yearning for the peace that only Christ can give,” the Pope wrote.

The Pontiff concluded by entrusting the Knights to the maternal protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary and said he “cordially imparts to the Knights and their families his blessing as a pledge of joy and peace in the Lord.”

The Knights’ 142nd Supreme Convention closed today with Mass and a final business session.