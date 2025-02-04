‘The Greatest Leader’: New Video Series by Knights of Columbus Points to Christ

2,000 years after Christ lived, one-third of the world believes Jesus is their God and Savior and 'the Leader to whom they have committed their lives.'

The Knights of Columbus have just launched a new video series intended to encourage moral leadership through the example of Jesus Christ.

The eight-part “Leadership Virtue Series” highlights the vast difference between many of today’s corporate executives, sports names, military generals, politicians, music stars and media celebrities and true moral leadership.

“Without a doubt, the greatest leader in the history of the world is Jesus Christ,” says Joe McInerney, Ph.D., vice president of leadership and ethics education of the Knights of Columbus, in the introductory video.

2,000 years after Christ lived, one-third of the world believes Jesus is their God and Savior and “the Leader to whom they have committed their lives.”

Yet many today think of merely well-known or popular people when they think of “leaders.” This series aims to correct that misunderstanding and to emphasize “the transformative power of a Christ-centered approach to leadership,” continues McInenery.

The series points to Jesus Christ as the world’s best example of leadership.

A central feature of the series is the Gospels, “a treasure trove of leadership insights” that are very different from the typical approach in today’s world.

The idea for the series originated in a discussion among leaders at the Knights of Columbus led by Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly concerning the new Cor initiative.

Cor is Latin for “heart” and its mission is to refocus Catholic men on Jesus Christ and to form and strengthen them in faith and virtue through a brotherhood committed to prayer, formation and fraternity.

Part of the challenge to make Cor successful is to provide content that is relevant to the needs and interests of Catholic men. The Knights have done research in collaboration with the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University that indicated Catholic men are interested in developing their faith and applying it in practical ways in their personal and professional lives.

The leadership series was a perfect topic to help men in their leadership roles at home, in their parish and at work.

The video “The Paradox of Humble Leadership” points out the fundamental virtue found in both the Old and New Testament: humility.

But today many philosophers see it as a vice, rather than a virtue, believing humility could get in the way of one’s wants and rights.

St. Augustine’s view of humility, on the other hand, as an ordered love of self after love of God and others, is the opposite of pride, while C.S. Lewis sees humility as forgetfulness of self. So, while concern for others is a form of humility, we’re called as followers of Christ to go beyond this level.

Christ is the ultimate humility, of course. He was Divine but sought lowliness, as in kenosis, self-emptying, as St. Paul’s Letter to the Philippians points out. He chose to be born as a tiny baby and to be put to death for our sins. St. John’s Gospel gives us another example of Christ’s humility, that of Jesus washing the disciples’ feet.

Other crucial aspects of virtuous leadership include taking a stand, magnanimity, emotional intelligence and prayer, as the series relates.

Leaders are generally above their disciples, followers, employees, members, yet they must transcend that in order to show genuine concern. The trust this inspires benefits all involved.

“Our goal was to develop content that leverages the riches of the Catholic intellectual tradition, which is expressed in the Bible, the teaching of the Church, and the thinking of the saints — and do so in a way that would resonate with typical Catholic laymen. Although that is the primary market, we believe that the content is applicable to other groups, as well, because the content is based on the Gospels and our human nature as created in the image and likeness of God,” McInerney explained to the Register.

“We hope that the content appeals to men and women of all ages because it addresses how to be a better person and how to be the leader God wants each of us to be,” he said. “Every follower of Christ is called to lead others to God the Father through their relationship with Jesus Christ. The call to follow Jesus is a call to leadership, and we want these videos to be a resource for all Christians to fulfill the leadership role given to them by God.”

The reaction to the series is already positive. Individual councils are using the videos as the basis of discussion for how men can develop the virtues that will enable them to be excellent leaders. The Knights are currently writing a study guide with a series of discussion questions that will enable parish groups to get the most out of the ideas that are presented in the videos.

“These videos show how a good leader must use the virtues that Jesus practiced during his life, which are love, morality, prayer, passion, magnanimity and humility,” said John Balistieri, grand knight of 12 Apostles Council in Franklin Square, New York.

“I found the series showed me a completely different approach to leadership, which, if used, I believe, would make one not just a good leader, but a great one.”

