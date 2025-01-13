Knights of Columbus Launch New Pilgrim Icon Program Honoring the Sacred Heart of Jesus

For more than 45 years, the Knights of Columbus Pilgrim Icon Program has brought sacred images to Catholic parishes around the world for prayer and devotion. On Jan. 3, the Knights launched a new Pilgrim Icon of the Sacred Heart of Jesus program during a Holy Hour at St. Mary Church in New Haven, Connecticut.

During the Holy Hour, an icon depicting the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus painted by Pompeo Batoni in 1767 was displayed. This reproduction of the original image is one of more than 300 icons, each bearing the apostolic blessing of Pope Francis, that are now traveling around the world as part of the Knights’ Pilgrim Icon Program.

The original image is currently venerated in the Church of the Gesú in Rome.

The new Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Pilgrim Icon is seen as Father Ryan Lerner prays during a Sacred Heart Holy Hour at St. Mary Church in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: Paul Haring

The prayer service to launch the new icon included readings from Scripture and reflections from Pope Francis on the Sacred Heart as well as the Divine Mercy Chaplet, prayers to the Sacred Heart, and time for prayer and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

The launch of the new icon program coincides with the release of Pope Francis’ fourth encyclical, Delixit Nos, which is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“In many ways, Dilexit Nos can serve as a mission statement for the Knights of Columbus in today’s world,” said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly in a press release. “The pope observes that we live in a fragmented and divided society, but the heart of Christ is a unifying center. It is the source of truth and goodness that we all need.”

Kelly met with Pope Francis in a private audience on Dec. 20, 2024. During their meeting, Kelly presented the Holy Father with an icon and booklet for the Sacred Heart Holy Hour and shared updates on notable activities of the Knights of Columbus in the past year.

Both the Knights’ new Pilgrim Icon Program and the Holy Father’s encyclical coincide with the Catholic Church’s commemoration of the 350th anniversary of the visions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, the French nun who received the 12 promises of the Sacred Heart and the First Friday devotions.

The new Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Pilgrim Icon is pictured before a Mass and Sacred Heart Holy Hour at St. Mary Church in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: Paul Haring

Founder of the Knights of Columbus Blessed Michael McGivney had a deep devotion to the Sacred Heart. The McGivney family had a devotional plaque of the Sacred Heart in their home that is still in the Knights’ possession. Additionally, it was discovered that McGivney was buried with a cloth image of the Sacred Heart when his body was exhumed in 1981.

The Knights’ Pilgrim Icon Program has allowed more than 23 million people to honor Our Lord, Our Lady, and the saints through 191,000 prayer services featuring icons including Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Holy Family, and St. Joseph. The Sacred Heart of Jesus icon is the 20th icon venerated through the program since 1979.

Kelly has called upon the Knights to “bring reproductions of this beloved image to parishes around the world and invite their families — and all families — to consecrate their homes and themselves to the Sacred Heart.”