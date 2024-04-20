Pope Francis Names Filipino Priest an Auxiliary Bishop of Sacramento

Auxiliary Bishop-elect Reynaldo Bersabal was incardinated in the Diocese of Sacramento in 2004.

Pope Francis has named Father Reynaldo Bersabal as an auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Sacramento, California.

The Vatican announced on Saturday that the priest ordained in the Philippines and incardinated into the Sacramento Diocese in 2004 will be consecrated as a bishop.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect Bersabal was born in Magsaysay in the province of Misamis Oriental in the Philippines on Oct. 15, 1962.

He was ordained a priest at the age of 28 for the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro in the Philippines and was incardinated in the Diocese of Sacramento 13 years later.

In Sacramento, he served as the parish vicar of St. James Church in Davis and St. Anthony Church in Sacramento before being named the parish priest of St. Paul Church in 2003.

He was also the parish priest of St. John the Baptist in Folsom from 2008 to 2016 and St. James in Davis from 2016 to 2022.

The 61-year-old priest has served the parish of St. Francis of Assisi in Sacramento since 2022.