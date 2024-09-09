Pope Francis’ Message to Global Literacy Event: Multilingual Education Promotes Dialogue

In a letter to the director-general of UNESCO on Monday on the occasion of International Literacy Day 2024, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, conveyed a message from the Holy Father to all those involved in the event.

“The Holy See gladly renews its appreciation of the contribution made by UNESCO in promoting linguistic and cultural diversity, and indeed multilingualism,” Cardinal Parolin said in his letter.

International Literacy Day 2024 is being celebrated in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Sept. 9–10. The global event is sponsored by UNESCO in cooperation with the government of Cameroon and has been celebrated yearly since 1967 to help combat illiteracy and encourage all those who promote literacy and education.

Much of Cardinal Parolin’s letter was dedicated to the increasingly important role multilingualism plays in “expanding knowledge and fostering openness to other peoples and different cultures, but also by encouraging dialogue, listening, and mediation.”

“Polyglots are often in demand precisely because, in addition to their ability to understand and speak several languages, they tend to have finer analytical abilities, better communication and social skills, and a greater aptitude for discernment. In this sense, they are better equipped to appreciate the richness of other cultures, including those far removed from their own,” the letter said.

Cardinal Parolin relayed in the letter the Holy Father’s call to “political decision-makers, educators, and the general public to appreciate more deeply the vital role played by literacy in the building of a more educated, fraternal, supportive, and peaceful society.”

The cardinal also sent “prayerful good wishes” on behalf of the pope “upon you and your co-workers, and upon all the members of the networks involved in promoting literacy, intercultural dialogue, and mutual understanding between peoples.”

The letter was sent while the Holy Father continues his 12-day trip in Southeast Asia and Oceania, where he is visiting four countries.