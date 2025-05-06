Cardinals Witness Destruction of Pope Francis’ Ring, Seal

The papal fisherman’s ring and lead seal were nulled during the 12th general congregation of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday.

The ring and seal are destroyed or nulled after a pope’s death to prevent their future misuse to seal official documents.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell and the College of Cardinals witness the cancellation of papal fisherman’s ring and lead seal of Pope Francis on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in the New Synod Hall at the Vatican. Credit: Vatican Media

Vatican Media shared photos and videos of the cancellation of the ring and seal on May 6, and the X account of the Vatican secretary of state said the procedure was carried out in the presence of camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell and the College of Cardinals in the New Synod Hall.

Come tradizione in tempo di Sede Vacante, questa mattina nell’Aula del Sinodo sono stati annullati l’Anello del Pescatore e il Sigillo di piombo di Papa Francesco alla presenza del Camerlengo di Santa Romana Chiesa e del Collegio dei Cardinali. pic.twitter.com/LAED4vlrcN

— Segreteria di Stato della Santa Sede (@TerzaLoggia) May 6, 2025



According to Universi Dominici Gregis, the apostolic constitution regulating the “sede vacante,” the College of Cardinals must “arrange for the destruction of the fisherman’s ring and of the lead seal with which apostolic letters are despatched” after the pope’s death.

The fisherman’s ring is one of several rings typically worn by the Roman pontiff. The ring takes its name from its image of St. Peter as a fisherman, which became the standard design around the mid-15th century.

The first record of the ring’s use was on two letters of Clement IV in 1265 and 1266. It was used as a wax seal in private letters in place of the official lead seal used for solemn papal documents.

In 1842, use of the ring and wax seal were replaced by a stamp, but each pope still receives a unique ring of the fisherman at the start of his papacy. Outside of papal ceremonies, Pope Francis typically wore only his episcopal ring.

The destruction of the ring and seal is part of a number of security measures overseen by the camerlengo after the pope’s death, including the sealing of the papal apartments, until the election of a new pontiff.