Papal Tailor Has Next Pope’s Cassock ‘Almost Ready’ in 3 Different Sizes

Sitting by his sewing machine and surrounded by photographs capturing his encounters with various popes, Mancinelli explained with a thick Roman accent that he always makes three sizes.

At 89 Via Borgo Pio, located a few steps from Porta Santa Anna leading to the Vatican, is Mancinelli Clergy, the iconic shop that embodies the history and tradition of ecclesiastical tailoring in Rome.

Behind a time-worn wooden counter, surrounded by tall glass cases displaying all kinds of religious articles — cassocks, scarlet caps, skullcaps, embroidered chasubles, and pectoral crosses — stands tailor Raniero Mancinelli, tasked with making the next pope’s habit.

With a measuring tape around his neck, Mancinelli welcomed ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, and shared the details of a craft he has been performing for more than six decades. “I’ve dressed John Paul II, Benedict XVI, Pope Francis… and this will be the fourth,” he commented proudly.

“It’s almost ready; there’s very little left, although we still have a few days to go, because I don’t think they’ll choose him on the first day,” Mancinelli assured a few days before the beginning of the conclave.

With a slow but steady pace, he heads toward the workshop, located at the back of the building, where, amid spools of thread, white fabrics, and patterns, the cassock, sash, and skullcap (“zuchetto” in Italian), the small round cap that will crown the head of the next successor of Peter, are all taking shape.

Sitting by his sewing machine and surrounded by photographs capturing his encounters with various popes, Mancinelli explained with a thick Roman accent that he always makes three sizes: “We make a large, a medium, and a small, so the pope has different options.”

Mancinelli Clergy is located on Via Borgo Pio, near Porta Santa Ana, in Rome. Credit: Almudena Martínez-Bordiú/ACI Prensa

With some relief at not having been John XXIII”s tailor, he smiled as he recalled the occasion when new pope Cardinal Angelo Roncalli first appeared before the world wearing a cassock held together by pins, as none of the sizes fitted him properly.

Besides the “pride and honor” Mancinelli said he feels having dressed four popes, he confessed that what he values ​​most about his profession is being able to serve, through his work, those who have consecrated their lives to God.

“What I like most is seeing how priests and bishops find everything they need here to live out their vocation,” the Italian tailor, famous in the Borgo district, humbly stated.