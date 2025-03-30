Pope Francis in Sunday Angelus: ‘Jesus Reveals the Heart of God’ and Heals Our Wounds So We Can Love Others

The Vatican released the Holy Father’s message while the 88-year-old Pontiff continues his convalescence in his Casa Santa Marta home.

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged Christians to continue their Lenten journey as a time of healing and faith in Jesus Christ.

The Vatican released the Holy Father’s Sunday Angelus message while the 88-year-old Pontiff continues his convalescence in his Casa Santa Marta home after being discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital a week ago.

In his written reflection on the Parable of the Prodigal Son recorded in St. Luke’s Gospel, the Holy Father said the Pharisees were “scandalized” by Jesus and would “murmur behind his back” because he welcomed sinners.

“Jesus reveals the heart of God: He is always merciful towards all; he heals our wounds so that we can love each other as brothers,” he wrote in his March 30 message.

Encouraging Christians — who are united in God as brothers and sisters — the Holy Father said people should especially “live this Lent as a time of healing” in the Jubilee Year of Hope, adding: “I too am experiencing it this way, in my soul and in my body.”

“Frailty and illness are experiences we all have in common; all the more, however, we are brothers in the salvation Christ has given us,” he wrote.

In his message, released on the March 28-30 weekend of the special Jubilee of Missionaries of Mercy, the Pope also expressed his heartfelt thanks to all who reflect the “image of the Savior” and work as “instruments of healing” through their prayers and action.

Petitions for Peace and Healing

The Holy Father concluded his Angelus address with petitions for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, South Sudan and Sudan.

“Trusting in the mercy of God the Father, we continue to pray for peace,” he wrote.

Speaking about his concern about the political unrest in South Sudan and Sudan, the Holy Father insisted that the international community work together to bring about peace in the two African nations.

“Only in this way will it be possible to alleviate the suffering of the beloved South Sudanese people and to build a future of peace and stability,” he said.

“And in Sudan, the war continues to claim innocent victims, I urge the parties concerned in the conflict to put the safeguarding of the lives of their civilian brothers and sisters first,” he continued.

Turning to “positive events” in Central Asia, the Holy Father thanked God for the ratification of the March 13 country border agreement between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, describing the deal as “an excellent diplomatic achievement.”

The Holy Father concluded his message with a prayer asking the Blessed Virgin Mary — the “Mother of Mercy” — to “help the human family to be reconciled in peace.”