Pope Francis Makes Surprise Stop at Foundation Supporting Global Charitable Projects

Pope Francis made an unannounced visit to Fondazione Roma on Jan. 11, where he praised the foundation’s charitable work supporting humanitarian projects worldwide.

Founded on principles of solidarity and subsidiarity, Fondazione Roma is a cornerstone of Italy’s philanthropic landscape.

During his Saturday afternoon visit to the foundation’s headquarters at Palazzo Sciarra Colonna, the Pope met with leadership and blessed a small chapel within the historic building, reported ACI Stampa, CNA’s Italian-language news partner.

According to a statement released after the visit, Francis expressed gratitude for the foundation’s “profound institutional commitment,” emphasizing “the importance of providing free access across all sectors, especially in culture.”

In a lighter moment, the Pontiff underscored the value of humor in life, sharing his daily habit of reciting a prayer for having a sense of humor — often attributed to St. Thomas More — as he has in other encounters.

Foundation President Franco Parasassi recalled the Pope’s recent surprise visit to Palazzo Cipolla to view Marc Chagall’s White Crucifixion.

The foundation, established in 1500 as the Monte di Pietà di Roma through a papal bull of Pope Paul III, continues its mission of solidarity and subsidiarity through projects across five sectors: health care, scientific research, assistance to vulnerable social groups, education and training, and arts and culture.

During the visit, the foundation gave Francis an overview of its far-reaching humanitarian initiatives. These include disaster-relief efforts in Argentina’s Bahia Blanca region, aiding populations affected by recent devastating storms, and maternal-health projects in Togo’s Archdiocese of Lomé, where they are providing ultrasound equipment for pregnant women.

Additional initiatives address socio-health-care challenges in Bethlehem, support for war-affected populations in Lebanon and Ukraine, and aim to strengthen traditional collaborations with Caritas and the Diocese of Rome, particularly aiding peripheral parishes.