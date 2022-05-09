Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-lebanon-trip-delayed-for-health-reasons

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis’ Lebanon Trip ‘Delayed for Health Reasons’

The Holy Father is postponing his June trip, according to the country’s tourism minister.

Pope Francis meets with members of the Pontifical Liturgical Institute in the Apostolic Palace on May 7.
Pope Francis meets with members of the Pontifical Liturgical Institute in the Apostolic Palace on May 7. (photo: National Catholic Register / Vatican Media)
CNA Staff Vatican

Pope Francis is postponing his June trip to Lebanon, according to the country’s tourism minister.

Walid Nassar announced the delay on May 9, citing “health reasons,” reported AFP.

“Lebanon has received a letter from the Vatican officially informing it of the decision to postpone the Pope’s planned visit to Lebanon,” Nassar said in a statement.

The delay was also reported on Monday by Reuters, which said sources had confirmed that the June 12-13 trip would not go ahead due to the Pope’s difficulties in walking.

The 85-year-old has been making his public appearances in a wheelchair since May 5 due to a torn ligament in his right knee.

Pope Francis has expressed his desire to travel to Lebanon on several occasions.

The country’s President Michel Aoun said in April that the Pope would visit the crisis-hit Middle Eastern nation of 6.8 million people in June.

Responding to Aoun’s announcement, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, described the trip as “a possibility that is being studied.” 

The Vatican has never officially confirmed the papal visit to Lebanon. But it has said that the Pope will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan July 2-7.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up