Pope Francis: ‘God Does Not Pass by Without Looking for Those Who Are Lost’

Pope Francis on Wednesday said Jesus continues to go out in search of those who are lost or without hope in a catechesis titled “Jesus Christ Our Hope.”

In his written catechesis, released by the Vatican on April 2, the Holy Father described Jesus’ encounter with Zacchaeus — a man “who seems irredeemably lost” — as having a “special place” in his own spiritual journey.

“Perhaps we too feel this way at times: without hope,” he wrote, reflecting on the scene in St. Luke’s Gospel. “Instead, Zacchaeus will discover that the Lord was already looking for him.”

Like Zacchaeus, the Pope said Jesus continues to go out in search of those who seek God, even when faced with personal limitations, struggles or uncertain circumstances.

“When he comes to know that Jesus is passing through the city, Zacchaeus feels the desire to see him,” he said. “But when you have a strong desire, you do not lose heart. You find a solution.”

While commending Zacchaeus’ courage and simplicity for not being intimidated by those who excluded him because he was the chief publican “who collects taxes from his fellow citizens for the Roman invaders,” the Holy Father noted that it is Jesus who takes the first step to start a conversation with the man “despised by everyone.”

“Jesus asks Zacchaeus to come down immediately, almost surprised to see him in the tree, and says to him, ‘Today I must stay at your house!’ (Luke 19:5),” he wrote. “God does not pass by without looking for those who are lost.”

Reflecting on Zacchaeus’ reaction to Jesus’ openness toward him, the Pope said: “It is the joy of one who feels that he has been seen, acknowledged, and above all forgiven.”

After welcoming Jesus into his home, the Holy Father remarked that it is the merciful gaze of God that inspired Zacchaeus to transform his life and “imitate the One by whom he felt loved.”

“He gets up to make a commitment: to return four times what he has stolen,” he said. “He does so because he understands that this is his way of loving.”

Concluding his catechesis with an invitation to take “practical steps” forward so as to welcome Jesus and his forgiveness into our own lives, the Holy Father said: “Let us allow ourselves to be found by the mercy of God, who always comes in search of us, in whatever situation we may be lost.”