Pope Francis Gave a Shout-Out to the Creators of ‘ALIVE,’ the Eucharist Film

Pope Francis offered words of encouragement to the group in a video message, mentioning by name Father José Manglano, the founder of the Hakuna movement.

VATICAN CITY — The creators of a new documentary on the Eucharist got a special surprise: a plug from the Pope.

ALIVE: Who is There? tells the story of five people whose lives are transformed by their encounter with the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Made in Spain by Bosco Films and Hakuna Films, the film was shown in some 700 theaters across the U.S. on April 25. To learn more, visit the film's website.

Hakuna Films is associated with the Hakuna movement, which is dedicated to inspiring devotion to the Eucharist.

“From Father José Manglano I heard about all his work with young people in Hakuna. Keep on working, it‘s worth it. Don’t lose that creativity. May God bless him and the Virgin take care of him. And pray for me please,” the Pope said.

“To the young people of Hakuna, from all over the world, I send you my greetings and my blessing,” the Pope added.

"Continue to proclaim the true happiness which is Jesus Christ. May God bless you and the Virgin Mary watch over you. And please do not forget to pray for me.”

ALIVE is in Spanish with English subtitles. The film was released in 14 countries prior to its U.S. debut. If ticket sales are strong enough, there is a possibility that the documentary’s U.S. release will be extended.

For its U.S. debut, new bonus content will be featured, including exclusive commentary from Diocese of Crookston Bishop Andrew Cozzens, who is the U.S. bishops’ conference chair on evangelization and catechesis and is leading a three-year national eucharistic revival that will begin in June of 2022.

