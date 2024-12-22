Pope Francis at Sunday Angelus Before Christmas: ‘No Child Is Ever a Mistake’

Keeping indoors in his Casa Santa Marta residence within the Vatican due to a cold, the Holy Father asked his listeners to reflect on St. Luke’s Gospel account of the Annunciation and share in the joyful encounter of these two expectant mothers.

Pope Francis emphasized that “no child is ever a mistake” during his last Angelus address before Christmas Day.

“A child is a gift of life,” the Holy Father told crowds of pilgrims on Sunday via a video livestream. “Here, in St. Peter’s Square, there are mothers with their children, and perhaps there are some who are expecting a child.”

Keeping indoors in his Casa Santa Marta residence within the Vatican due to a cold, the Pope urged his listeners to not remain indifferent to the presence of mothers and children.

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer and gives an address from the chapel of Casa Santa Marta on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Vatican. | Vatican Media

“Let’s bless mothers and give praise to God for the miracle of life!” the Pope said.

Marveling at the beauty of the Blessed Virgin Mary and her cousin Elizabeth, the Holy Father asked his listeners to reflect on St. Luke’s Gospel account of the Annunciation and share in the joyful encounter of these two expectant mothers.

“Let’s pray in our heart and let us say, too, like Elizabeth: ‘Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.’” he said. “Let’s sing like Mary: ‘My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord.’”





Visit With Children

Pope Francis shared with the crowds in St. Peter’s Square that he visited with a group of children and mothers to offer them his personal Christmas greetings.

“This morning, I had the joy of being with the children, with their mothers, who attend the Santa Marta Dispensary in the Vatican, run by the Vincentian Sisters,” he said.

Pope Francis visits a group of children and mothers from the Santa Marta Dispensary to offer them his personal Christmas greetings on Dec. 22, 2024. | Vatican Media

“These children — there were many of them! — filled my heart with joy. I repeat: ‘No child is a mistake,’” he said.





Blessing of the Bambinelli

Continuing St. John Paul II’s Advent tradition of blessing statues of the Child Jesus to be placed in Nativity scenes on Christmas Day, the Holy Father blessed his and pilgrims’ statues on Sunday, thanking them for their “simple but important gesture.”

“I will bless the Bambinelli: I have brought mine,” he said while glancing at a statue of the Child Jesus given to him by the archbishop of Santa Fé and made by native Ecuadorian people.

Pope Francis blesses his and pilgrims’ statues on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. | Vatican Media

He added: “I heartily bless all of you, your parents, your grandparents, your families! And please, do not forget your grandparents! May no one remain alone during these days.”