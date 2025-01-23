Poll: More Than Two-Thirds of Americans Support Limitations on Abortion

An annual poll released before the March for Life has found that, as in previous years, a majority of Americans support some form of limitations on abortion.

The poll released on Thursday revealed that 67% of Americans support legal limitations on abortion and that 60% believe abortions should be limited at most to the first three months of pregnancy.

Conducted Jan. 7-9, the poll surveyed 1,387 adults, with each region represented in proportion to its adult population.

Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus every year and conducted by the Marist Poll, the survey also found for the second consecutive year that 83% of Americans support pregnancy resource centers and 82% of respondents said they believed “laws can protect both the mother and her unborn child.”

Last year, the poll similarly found that 66% of Americans believe that “limits should be placed on when abortion is allowed” and only 33% believe that “abortion should be allowed without any limits” when given the two options.

“This year’s survey results show that Americans are once again firm in their belief that abortion should be significantly limited yet laws should include exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother,” Barbara L. Carvalho, director of the Marist Poll, stated in a press release announcing the results.

“This consistent year-over-year trend found in the annual Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll has continued, now nearly three years after the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision,” she added.

The survey also found that 62% of Americans shared the belief that health-care professionals with religious objections should not be forced to perform abortions.

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly responded to the results of the poll, stating: “The Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll once again shows that a majority of Americans support legal restrictions on abortion and an overwhelming majority support pregnancy-resource centers, which assist mothers and their children in greatest need.”

The Knights of Columbus in the U.S. and Canada have raised a combined total of nearly $14 million in support of pro-life resource centers through the organization’s Aid and Support After Pregnancy program.

“Being pro-life means being pro-woman and pro-child,” Kelly said, “and helping vulnerable women and their babies is in the Knights’ DNA.”