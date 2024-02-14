Police Drop Investigation Into Vandalization of Nebraska Blessed Mother Statue

A local police investigation into the vandalization of a Blessed Virgin Mary statue outside a Catholic charitable group’s headquarters in Nebraska is currently listed as “inactive” after police were unable to identify the perpetrator.

Although one of the building’s security cameras caught the vandal on video, Erika Thomas, a representative for the Lincoln Police Department, told CNA that the case is inactive and that “it doesn’t look like there has been any movement on it because they don’t have any suspects.”

The incident occurred on the campus of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (CSS) on Feb. 7 at 6:32 p.m.

Video footage shows a man calmly approach and remove the Marian statue, which normally sits in front of the building’s entrance. After a brief struggle, the man rips the 5-foot-tall resin statue from its pedestal and carries it out of view. The statue was later found headfirst in a nearby dumpster.

A police report obtained by CNA lists the incident as a “larceny,” not as vandalism nor a possible hate crime.

When questioned by CNA on whether the vandalism would be investigated as a possible hate crime, the police representative said “no.” She explained that the criteria for a hate crime under Lincoln law require there be an intent to intimidate and that since no suspect has been identified the perpetrator’s intent cannot be determined.

“The suspect was too far away from the camera to be able to identify them,” Thomas said.

“All that our incident report says is that it looks like they had security camera video that saw the person taking it and putting it in the dumpster. They ended up finding it and there are no suspects listed,” she added, noting that “the case is listed currently as inactive.”

The statue of the Blessed Mother pictured before the incident on its pedestal in front of the headquarters of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. Credit: Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

CSS is a nonprofit organization that offers several programs to help underprivileged pregnant mothers and families as well as programs to help migrants. The group works in conjunction with the Diocese of Lincoln, and Bishop James Conley of Lincoln serves as president of the board.

Katie Patrick, executive director of CSS, told CNA that this was the first time an incident such as this had occurred on their campus. Patrick said that the Marian statue is relatively new to the grounds, being added as part of the building’s renovation in October. She said that the statue of the Blessed Virgin was meant as “a symbol of the hope and love we strive to bring in every encounter.”

“As far as what would motivate someone to do something like this to Our Lady, it’s hard to say,” Patrick said.

While admitting that it could just be “a random act of violence,” Patrick said that “it could be construed as a hate crime since the statue was pried off its pedestal (it was held on by a concrete adhesive) and placed upside down in a nearby dumpster.”

She noted that the incident occurred the same day a local television station ran a story featuring their refugee resettlement program.

“There’s no way to know if there’s a connection, but it appears someone was trying to make a statement against CSS and/or the Church.”

Despite the perpetrator’s actions, Patrick said the statue only sustained “minor” damage and that it will be restored to its pedestal later this week.

Rather than bearing any anger toward the perpetrator, Patrick called for people to pray for him.

“We’re praying for this individual — praying that he’ll find remorse in his petty crime and ask for forgiveness from God,” she said. “The public has been made aware of this unfortunate event so that they too can pray for this man and for our mission to bring hope in the good life to those in need.”