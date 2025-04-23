Support the register

PHOTOS: Pope Francis Is Brought to St. Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis's body lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pope Francis's body lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 (photo: Vatican Media / VM )
CNA Staff Vatican

Pope Francis was brought in solemn procession to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning, where the late pontiff will lie in state for three days for mourners to pay their final respects and say goodbye.

The Rite of Translation began in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, where Francis lived for the 12 years of his pontificate, and ended with the Holy Father’s body before the Altar of Confession in the soaring basilica at the center of Christendom.

Cardinals pray before Pope Francis' body in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Cardinals pray before Pope Francis' body in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Pope Francis' body is blessed in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Pope Francis' body is blessed in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Pope Francis' body processes toward St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Pope Francis‘ body processes toward St. Peter’s Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Cardinals, bishops, and Vatican officials walk alongside Pope Francis’ coffin in St. Peter’s Square on April 23, 2025, during the solemn transfer as Swiss Guards stand in formal formation. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Cardinals, bishops, and Vatican officials walk alongside Pope Francis’ coffin in St. Peter’s Square on April 23, 2025, during the solemn transfer as Swiss Guards stand in formal formation. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Pope Francis' body is brought into St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Pope Francis‘ body is brought into St. Peter’s Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Pope Francis' body is processed into St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Pope Francis‘ body is processed into St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Clergy are seen processing during the Rite of Translation for Pope Francis' body in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Clergy are seen processing during the Rite of Translation for Pope Francis‘ body in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis' body is seen during the Rite of Translation at St. Peter's Square, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Pope Francis‘ body is seen during the Rite of Translation at St. Peter’s Square, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis' body lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
Pope Francis‘ body lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
The Holy Father's body lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media
The Holy Father‘s body lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

