PHOTOS: North Carolina Catholic School Becomes Major Distribution Center for Hurricane Relief

A Catholic school in North Carolina has become a major distribution point for critical relief after Hurricane Helene devastated the region last week with deadly flooding and massive power outages.

Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina — about half an hour south of Asheville — shared on Facebook this week that it had become a “distribution center” for aid supplies after Helene tore through the state, killing dozens and knocking out power to millions.

Cars line up to receive assistance at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

The school “converted Sunday into a drive-thru pickup area, with volunteers handing out everything from hot meals to diapers to bottled water,” Immaculata posted on its Facebook page.

Catholic agencies in western North Carolina have been mobilizing to help with relief efforts amid devastating flooding caused by the remnants of the hurricane, which dumped torrential rain on mountain communities there leaving serious damage and dozens dead.

A Catholic Charities truck assists with relief efforts at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

Even Immaculata itself was not spared. Flooding and leaks from the roof and windows at the school inundated multiple classrooms, the gym, and its new STEM lab.

A forklift loader handles supplies at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

A volunteer distributes baby diapers at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

“Even in the face of mass tragedy, we see hope and God’s grace each day,” Immaculata Principal Margaret Beale said in the post. “Each day when we’ve run out of water, somebody comes by with a truck to resupply.”

The school said that “more than 1,500 families have been helped,” nearly all of them requesting water.

Volunteers move supplies at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

A young volunteer bags candy at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

“This distribution will continue as long as needed,” said Father David O’Connor, parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Church in Hendersonville.

Volunteers handle relief supplies at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

Volunteers unload a truck of relief supplies at Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville, North Carolina, October 2024. Credit: Immaculata Catholic School

Beale, meanwhile, said local restaurants have contributed hot food to distribute to victims of the storm.

“You don’t really know what a luxury hot food is until it’s not available,” she said.