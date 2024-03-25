PHOTOS: New York Pro-Lifers March With ‘Joy on Steroids’ Despite Heavy Rain and Taunting

The annual International Gift of Life Walk took place on Saturday. The record-breaking deluge dropped 3.6 inches of rain on the group, but neither the animosity of the protesters nor the weather dampened their spirits.

In what has become an annual confrontation, pro-life advocates faced taunts and intimidation from abortion activists as they made their way through the streets of New York City amid a heavy downpour for the annual International Gift of Life Walk on Saturday.

As hundreds of pro-lifers walked the route, escorted by a contingent of “New York’s Finest” police officers, the protesters followed them, shouting, “Shame on you!” and hurling expletives along the way.

The record-breaking deluge dropped 3.6 inches of rain on the group, but neither the animosity of the protesters nor the weather dampened their spirits.

“Man, did it rain. But the joy? It’s incredible,” Jeffrey Bruno, a Catholic photojournalist who documented the event, told CNA. He described the experience as “solidarity and joy on steroids.”

Hundreds of pro-lifers joined the 2024 International Gift of Life Walk in Lower Manhattan, New York City, despite heavy rain and protesters on March 23. | Jeffrey Bruno

Dawn Eskew, president of Personhood Education New York and one of the walk’s organizers, told CNA that between 350 and 400 pro-lifers of all ages joined the walk. Though most wore heavy jackets or plastic rain ponchos, all were still thoroughly soaked, one attendee said.

The event began with a rally and several pro-life testimonies at downtown’s Foley Square, after which participants traversed a mile through some of the city’s most iconic areas in Lower Manhattan, including Broadway’s “Canyon of Heroes” and Wall Street.

Eskew said that since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the event, held this year for the eighth time, has been met with intense anger from abortion protesters. Last year, pro-abortion activists threw piles of trash in the path of the pro-life walkers, temporarily stopping them in their tracks.

Eskew said that she had feared the turnout for the walk might be light because of the violence of last year’s protest. But now she believes people must have been “energized by those protesters,” because this year’s walk was even more highly attended.

Hundreds of pro-lifers joined the 2024 walk. |Jeffrey Bruno

Though she said that she was grateful for an increased police presence and barricades, she said that didn’t stop pro-abortion protesters from attempting to disrupt the walk again this year.

As the pro-life advocates walked the route, they chanted prayers, sang hymns, and some played drums, while protesters attempted to drown them out by clanging barriers and shouting expletives.





The New York Police Department arrested at least eight pro-abortion protesters during the event, one social-media user who was at the event told CNA.

New York City police had to make several arrests of pro-abortion protesters during the event because of attempts to disrupt the walk. | Jeffrey Bruno

Catherine Donohoe, president of the Pregnancy Service Network and one of the speakers at the rally, told CNA that she estimated there were about 120 pro-abortion protesters.

She said the walk was a good way to begin Holy Week and to join in Christ’s passion.

“People screamed obscenities at him and cursed him and spit at him. And that’s what was happening; we were being spat at and cursed out,” Donohoe said. “But God always told us, and St. Paul reiterated, that being a witness to Christ is never going to be easy. We’re not asking you to have an easy life. We’re asking you to be obedient, and that’s what we were doing. We were being obedient to God’s call to protect the voiceless.”

Despite all of the hardships, it was a “wonderful day,” Donohue said.

“We were soaked; I was drenched,” she said, “but this was nothing compared to what Christ endured.”

New York Police Department officers escort pro-lifers in the International Gift of Life Walk as pro-abortion protesters heckle and attempt to disrupt the event. | Jeffrey Bruno

Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy in New York.

Donohoe, whose pregnancy network helps 5,000 women and children per year, said that events such as the walk are important to let people know that there are other options and resources besides abortion.

“The politicians are so against us,” she said, “but it’s important for people to know that there are people out there that can help you.”

Phil McManus, another pro-life New Yorker who took part in the walk, told CNA that it was an “amazing thing to see such dedication” among the pro-lifers.

“There’s no doubt that there is a spiritual war, which turns into a physical war,” he said. “You could see the power of God and you could also see the power of Satan on the other side.”

Hundreds of pro-lifers joined the International Gift of Life Walk. | Jeffrey Bruno

As pro-abortion as the laws already are in New York, McManus said he believes it will only continue getting worse unless pro-lifers and people of faith “step up.”

“I believe they’re expanding the death culture to sick people, elderly, people that are marginal and are not able to protect themselves. It’s spreading, and we have to do everything we can to say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

“We could preach to the choir, but what we need to do is to preach to Main Street. We need to get out there,” he said. “That’s what this walk is all about.”

A Franciscan Friar of the Renewal marches alongside the pro-lifers. | Jeffrey Bruno

For many Catholic attendees, the event began with Mass celebrated by Franciscan Father Lawrence Schroedel of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal at St. Peter’s parish by One World Trade Center.

Bishop Joseph Coffey, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, also joined this year’s walk and spoke at the rally.

In a statement obtained by CNA, Bishop Coffey said that “it is imperative that all New Yorkers of goodwill stand up and demand the recognition that, from the moment of conception, all preborn children are persons. As persons, they are fully invested with all rights of the equal protection under the laws of this state and this great nation.”

Franciscan Father Lawrence Schroedel celebrates Mass before the walk at St. Peter’s parish in New York City. | Jeffrey Bruno

Reflecting on his experience at the walk, Bruno shared a statement on X in which he said: “It’s easy to imagine what it’s like. ... But to be present, to hear the jeers and taunts directed at you, to be soaked to the skin from the torrents of rain as if they were the tears of heaven, to need police in riot gear walk beside you to ensure your safety, that’s quite a different thing.”

“But to be present,” he went on, “is to stand beside those who join in solidarity and faith, it’s to be the voice of the defenseless in the public square, and it’s to live the call to proclaim the truth without compromise. It’s the modern road to Calvary paved with selfless sacrifice and suffering, and while the road to Calvary is long and agonizing it ultimately leads to what we stand for, what we pray for, what we seek: life.”