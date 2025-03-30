Notre Dame to Honor Catholic Charities President for ‘Faith-Filled Service’

Established in 1883 and granted annually, the school’s Laetare Medal is named after the Fourth Sunday of Lent, or ‘Laetare Sunday,’ the date on which its recipient is announced. The award will be given at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

Catholic Charities USA President Kerry Alys Robinson will receive the University of Notre Dame’s 2025 Laetare Medal, the university announced on Sunday, with the school bestowing the prestigous award for her “boundless compassion” and “faith-filled service” at the helm of the national charity.

Established in 1883 and granted annually, the school’s Laetare Medal is named after the Fourth Sunday of Lent, or “Laetare Sunday,” the date on which its recipient is announced. It is “the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics,” the school says.

It is awarded to an American Catholic “whose genius has ennobled the arts and sciences, illustrated the ideals of the Church and enriched the heritage of humanity.”

Robinson joined the national Catholic charity organization as president and chief executive officer in 2023. She previously served as the founding executive director of Leadership Roundtable, a group that brings together clergy and laity to address the Church’s abuse crisis.

“I have always loved the Church and held its potential in the highest esteem,” Robinson said on Sunday. “The Church’s explicit religious mission has formed the person I am.”

She noted that Catholic Charities is “the largest humanitarian network in the world,” and described herself as “forever committed to its health and vitality.”

The award comes as Catholic Charities affiliates in states around the country have been struggling to maintain services and retain staff amid major budget cuts by the Trump administration.

Multiple Catholic Charities agencies have been forced to lay off workers and roll back programs amid the budget cuts. Catholic Charities Fort Worth, meanwhile, sued the federal government at the beginning of March after the Trump administration froze tens of millions of dollars in grants for refugee services in Texas. The charity subsquently dropped the lawsuit after the Trump administration began paying out its grants again.

In January Robinson herself called on the White House to rethink its decision to slash aid budgets, arguing that Catholic Charities agencies provide “vital services” nationwide including “food pantries for those who can’t afford groceries, childcare programs for low-income families, meal deliveries for homebound seniors, job training resources for veterans” and other programs.

Notre Dame’s president, Holy Cross Father Robert Dowd, said in a statement on Sunday that Robinson has “dedicated her career to serving the Church, standing in solidarity with those on the margins so that they may experience the abundant love of God.”

Robinson “inspires us all to dedicate our lives more fully to answering the Gospel call,” he said.

Past recipients of the Laetare Medal include Catholic Worker founder Dorothy Day, novelist Walker Percy, actor Martin Sheen and Civil War general William Rosecrans, the latter known in part for his execution of the Middle Tennessee campaign in 1863.

Robinson is scheduled to receive the award at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony on May 18. Adm. Christopher Grady, a Notre Dame alumnus and the acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will give the commencement address, a choice that has stirred controversy on and off campus because of the university's history of inviting the president or vice president to deliver the address.