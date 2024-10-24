New York Police Search for Man Who Damaged Statues at Catholic Church in Brooklyn

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for help in solving a possible “hate crime” after a man vandalized two religious statues at a Catholic parish in Brooklyn this week.

A video captured by a surveillance camera on Tuesday shows the man approach a century-old statue of the Blessed Mother stepping on the head of a serpent — which represents Satan — in the garden of the St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Brooklyn.

The footage shows the suspect damaging part of the statue with his hands before using a brick to break parts of the statue. The suspect breaks off part of the left thumb with his hands, then picks up a brick from the ground and uses it to beat the bottom of the statue. The video then shows him raise the brick and use it to completely break off the right hand of the statue.

Diocese of Brooklyn spokesman John Quaglione told CNA there is a crack in the base of the statue and that the vandal broke the head of the serpent and part of the serpent’s body at the feet of the Virgin Mary.

A statue of the Blessed Mother is seen vandalized at the St. Therese of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church after an incident on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York. Credit: St. Therese of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church

He said the parish had just completed renovations on the statue that has sat next to the church for nearly 100 years.

Quaglione told CNA there was also damage to a statue of St. Therese of Lisieux on the property. He said the statue has a chip on the right arm and outside the palm of her hand. The top part and the arms of the crucifix have also been broken off, according to Quaglione.

A statue of St. Therese of Lisieux is seen vandalized at the St. Therese of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn after an incident on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Credit: St. Therese of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church

A spokesperson for the NYPD told CNA that the vandalism occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the vandalism as “a hate crime criminal mischief incident.”

Quaglione told CNA that hate crimes against houses of worship have increased in recent years in the city.

He said the police have been “very cooperative” and are “doing their necessary investigation” but that the diocese has not yet received any updates on whether there are leads on the suspect.

“These statues have stood outside this Brooklyn church for many years, welcoming those coming to Mass and offering a place for those passing by to pray,” Quaglione said.

“Father [Liju] Augustine [the pastor] and the entire parish are deeply troubled by this act of hatred, but they will not be deterred from the practice of their faith.”

Quaglione said it’s unclear whether the attacks are based on an “anger at God” or whether “they [are] just looking to damage property.”

He said that “instead of vandalizing,” anyone struggling with financial problems, mental health issues, or hunger should “ring the doorbell of our rectory and ask for help” to be connected with services.

“I’d encourage a turn away from violence and a turn toward coming to us for help,” Quaglione said.

A spokesperson for the police department told CNA that the police are “asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the identity and whereabouts of the individual.” Residents can submit tips to New York’s Crime Stoppers website.