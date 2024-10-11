New Translations of Texts Used for Eucharistic Adoration to Go Into Effect in December

The U.S. bishops have approved a new translation of texts used during Eucharistic adoration and Communion outside of Mass.

The texts from the ritual book “The Holy Communion and Worship of the Eucharistic Mystery Outside Mass” serve as a liturgical resource for Eucharistic worship.

The Vatican approved the new translation on March 7, 2023, more than a year after the U.S. bishops approved it in November 2021.

Though the translation received Vatican approval earlier this year, parishes were granted the option to use the new translation on Sept. 14. The translation will be required beginning Dec. 1.

The ritual book includes prayers and guidelines to be used when the Eucharist is distributed outside of Mass, which can happen in certain circumstances such as when a Catholic is ill or nearing death. These rituals are known as the Order of Distributing Holy Communion Outside Mass and the giving of Communion and Viaticum to the sick by an extraordinary minister.

A person may receive the Eucharist as viaticum when nearing death, in addition to the sacrament of the anointing of the sick. Receiving the sacrament as viaticum is considered “the last sacrament of the Christian,” according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (Nos. 1524–1525).

The new translation of the ritual book also affects any other distribution of Communion outside of Mass, which may take place when there are pastoral needs, such as when someone is unable to attend Mass for health reasons. A Eucharistic minister may carry the Eucharist in a pyx, a small round container for the Eucharist, and carry it in a small burse, a cloth or leather bag around the minister’s neck to bring Communion directly to the person in need.

The ritual book also includes instructions on Communion services not offered by a priest in which a deacon may offer Communion when no priest is available. If no deacon is present, an acolyte — a lay Catholic authorized to give Communion as a special minister — may do so in certain circumstances.

The new translation of the ritual book also affects prayers sung or said at Benediction, such as the hymns “O Salutaris Hostia” and “Tantum Ergo.” The translation of “O Salutaris Hostia” is the first to become standardized in English, while in past years translations have had slight variances. The hymns may still be sung in Latin if desired.

The previous translation of the ritual book from the Latin text was approved by the U.S. bishops in 1976.