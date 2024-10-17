More Than 50,000 Chilean Youth Make Pilgrimage to Shrine of St. Teresa of the Andes

The Oct. 13 pilgrimage to the shrine of St. Teresa of the Andes is a tradition in Chile.

“With Teresa, Pilgrims of Hope” was the theme that drew more than 50,000 young Chileans to the shrine of St. Teresa of the Andes last weekend in the town of Auco, Chile.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country and from greater Santiago walked 17 miles between old Chacabuco hill and the shrine, where the archbishop of Santiago, Fernando Chomali, offered the Eucharist.

The Oct. 13 pilgrimage to the shrine of St. Teresa of the Andes is a tradition in Chile. It takes place on the second Sunday of October and is organized by the Youth Vicariate with the aim of giving thanks for the blessings the saint has obtained for them as well as to leave their intentions and their hopes with her, with faith placed in her intercession.

In the Mass, concelebrated by the auxiliary bishops of Santiago and by Father Rodrigo Segura, rector of the shrine, and Father Jonathan Muñoz, vicar of the Esperanza Joven, Chomali began his homily with a message asking for forgiveness from the young people: “Forgive us for the world that we have left you.”

“Forgive us because we have not been able to stop the war that kills and does not build. I ask for your forgiveness because we have not been able to stop the corruption that harms us so much. … I also ask for your forgiveness for the abuses of all kinds, even within the Church, that pains us so much,” he said.

In addition, he called on young people to make a journey of prayer, because “those who do not pray have nothing to say to the world.”

“We as a Church cannot allow ourselves to be superficial. Let’s not tolerate being anesthetized. Let us undertake the adventure of a full life dedicated to others. I invite you to reflect, so that we might take life seriously,” he urged.

For his part, Father Muñoz thanked the communities for their great participation: “We are grateful that today you are leaving renewed in hope, to become hope for the world and for the whole Church.”

Finally, he emphasized: “It is hope that impels us to not believe that our journey ends here” and to be able to say “with Teresa, we are pilgrims of hope.”