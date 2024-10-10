Numerous Florida Parishes, Ministry Facilities Damaged by Hurricane Milton

Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice called for prayer and action as the region recovers from a direct hit by the storm.

Catholic parishes, pro-life pregnancy centers, and other ministries in Florida suffered damage in the wake of Hurricane Milton, according to the Diocese of St. Petersburg — which encompasses much of the Tampa area — and the more southerly Diocese of Venice, which bore the brunt of the storm.

Hurricane Milton, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico, made landfall on Wednesday night about 70 miles south of Tampa, near Sarasota, as a Category 3. Authorities had ordered widespread evacuations on Florida’s west coast in recent days as Milton rapidly intensified.

Despite fears that Milton would devastate the densely populated Tampa Bay region — of which the Diocese of St. Petersburg is part — the area was largely spared from catastrophic storm surge but suffered wind damage, torrential rain and flooding, even as residents struggled to recover from the recent effects of Hurricane Helene.

At least 12 people are confirmed dead in Florida, including six people on the Atlantic side of the state, which saw numerous tornadoes touch down. More than 3 million people, mostly on the west coast, remain without power as of Thursday afternoon.

Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice, Florida. | CNA file photo

Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice called for prayer and action as the region recovers from a direct hit by Milton.

According to Venice Diocese’s Florida Catholic newspaper, access to many parishes for damage assessment was not immediately possible due to blocked roads and power outages, meaning specific damage reports are not yet available as of Thursday. All parishes with power have resumed the celebration of Mass, however, the diocese said.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice (CCDV) is responding to the disaster and established points of distribution (POD) in areas of greatest need, the diocese continued. The preplanned POD locations will distribute water, ice and food in coordination with county and state emergency management officials. Catholic Charities had to pause its response to help the victims of Hurricane Helene so as to prepare for the arrival of Milton, the diocese noted.

The diocese encouraged those interested in volunteering to assist, donating unused hurricane supplies, or offering financial support for the recovery effort to visit the CCDV website or DioceseofVenice.org/disasterrelief.

The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle is among the structures in the Diocese of St. Petersburg that suffered significant damage. | Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, the Diocese of St. Petersburg Pastoral Center offices will be closed “until it is safe to reopen,” the diocese said on Facebook. The building, which currently lacks power and utilities, sustained damage, and high winds shattered windows. The surrounding areas around the pastoral center also suffered damage, with homes and businesses flooded, trees down and property damaged. Schools in the diocese will remain closed until at least Monday, Oct. 14, the St. Petersburg Diocese said.

The diocese also reported that a number of parishes and pregnancy centers suffered damage, including the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, which suffered significant water intrusion. St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Town and Country sustained flooding and “the property is not reachable at this time.”

The St. James Chapel at the Bethany Retreat Center in Lutz suffered flooding when the surrounding lakes overflowed onto the grounds and parking lot. There are many trees down and one has landed on the youth center, the diocese said.

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Spring Hill sustained damage to the church and roof leaks; St. Anthony Catholic Church in San Antonio reported roof leaks and debris damage; St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo saw considerable roof damage, lost shingles and various roof leaks.

Foundations of Life Pregnancy Center in Dade City also suffered roof leaks, while Pinellas Hope, a homeless shelter, reported “significant damage.”

The St. Petersburg Diocese encouraged people of goodwill to donate to its disaster-relief fund.

Catholic Charities USA, which assists with disaster recovery nationwide by coordinating with local Catholic Charities agencies, has also set up a special fund to help the victims of Hurricane Milton.