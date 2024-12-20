Major Religious Freedom Win for Nigeria: Christian Mother Acquitted of Blasphemy charges

A Nigerian Christian mother of five has been fully acquitted of “blasphemy” charges after a two-and-a-half-year legal battle.

A judge in the northeast Bauchi state in Nigeria has granted Rhoda Jatau, 47, full acquittal of blasphemy charges, according to a Dec. 19 press release from her legal team at ADF International. Bauchi practices a form of Sharia law, under which blasphemy is a crime punishable by execution.

“We are thankful to God for Rhoda’s full acquittal and an end to the ordeal she has endured for far too long,” stated Sean Nelson, legal counsel for ADF International, in the release. “No person should be punished for peaceful expression, and we are grateful that Rhoda Jatau has been fully acquitted. But Rhoda should never have been arrested in the first place.”

“We will continue to seek justice for Christians and other religious minorities in Nigeria who are unjustly imprisoned and plagued by the draconian blasphemy laws,” he added.

A Nigerian ADF lawyer who represented Jatau and is remaining anonymous responded to the news, stating: “After a two-and-a-half-year ordeal, including 19 long months in prison, we are happy that Rhoda finally has been acquitted of any wrongdoing. We thank all who have been praying for Rhoda, and we ask for your continued prayers as Nigerians continue to push back against persecution.”

Jatau was arrested by Nigerian authorities on May 20, 2022, after forwarding a video to her colleagues at work of a Muslim denouncing the mob killing of Nigerian Christian college student Deborah Emmanuel Yakabu.

According to local news source Light Bearer News, when news of Jatau’s actions reached the public many immediately called for her death. One Muslim group posted her photo online and called her “the one God has cursed.”

During the riots that ensued, 15 Christians were seriously injured, and several buildings were burned down, according to Light Bearer News.

The young woman’s killing had taken place eight days before Jatau’s arrest, when a mob of Islamist students dragged Yakabu from a safe room where she had been hiding, stoned her to death, and set her body on fire. She was reportedly accused of committing blasphemy after she posted on social media that Jesus had helped her pass her exams.

Initially denied bail, Jatau spent 19 months in prison after her colleagues at the Primary Healthcare Board of the town of Warj reported her for the post she had sent them. She was “detained incommunicado” until December 2023.

During Jatau’s trial, a Bauchi state judge had denied her lawyers’ attempts to have the charges dismissed, citing a lack of evidence to back up the prosecution’s claims. News of the acquittal follows international backlash and appeals from ADF International and other religious freedom activists. United Nations experts had also sent a joint letter to the Nigerian government on Jatau’s behalf, condemning the country’s blasphemy laws.