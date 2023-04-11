Louisville Archbishop Prays for Victims of Easter Monday Shooting

The shooting at a bank left five people dead and at least eight others injured.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, asked for prayers after an Easter Monday shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville left five people dead and at least eight others injured.

“My heart is heavy as we learn about another mass shooting, now in our own Louisville community,” Archbishop Fabre said in a statement to The Record, the archdiocesan newspaper.

“Even with our Easter hope so recently renewed, we have been quickly reminded that we still live in the shadow of the cross, the cross of senseless violence.”

“For now, please join with me in praying for those who have died and for those who have been injured and for their families,” Archbishop Fabre, who was installed as bishop just over a year ago, continued. “Let us also pray for all in our community as we deal with this tragedy.”

Victim Josh Barrick, 40, was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. The parish came together in prayer on Monday following the shooting.

A 25-year-old employee of the bank opened fire on his co-workers on Monday morning, killing four of them. A fifth employee later died in the hospital. Several other people, including a police officer who was shot in the head, are recovering. The shooter, who, according to police, purchased the gun legally six days before the shooting, died after a shootout with police.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Christian deacon, asked for prayers as well.

“This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today and another at the hospital,” he said, as reported by The Record. “When we talk about praying, I hope that we will.”

Register staff added to this report.