BREAKING: At Least 3 Killed in Wisconsin in Shooting at Christian School

At least two victims died Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, while an alleged perpetrator who police say was a child also died.

At approximately 10:57 a.m. local time, police responded to an active shooter situation at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Police Chief Shon Barnes told the media at a press conference Monday.

When officers arrived, they found and began administering help to multiple victims with gunshot wounds, “about seven” of whom were transported to local hospitals. Barnes said numerous area officers responded to the attack, adding that his officers had most recently trained for a school shooting scenario “approximately two weeks ago.” No weapons were fired by police, he said.

A “juvenile” suspect believed to have carried out the shooting was found deceased in the building, Barnes said. Barnes did not comment on the ages or the identities of the victims, saying police are in the process of notifying their families.

A second press conference with police is scheduled for later this afternoon.

Abundant Life, a nondenominational K–12 school founded in 1978, offers its approximately 390 students “academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment,” according to the school’s website.

CNA reached out to the local Diocese of Madison and the Wisconsin Catholic Conference for comment.

This is a developing story.