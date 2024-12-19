Louisiana Priest Sentenced to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Rape of Teenage Boy

A Louisiana priest who pleaded guilty to raping a teenage boy decades ago will spend the rest of his life in prison, a criminal court ruled this week.

Lawrence Hecker was handed the life sentence in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Wednesday. The sentence was given by Judge Nandi Campbell “without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension.” Campbell was reportedly weeping for Hecker’s victim as she ordered the life sentence.

“He admitted to some very horrible crimes,” Hecker’s lawyer Bobby Hjortsberg told media after the sentencing.

“He took responsibility for that and I believe that sparing the victims from having to go through the anguish of a trial should give them some closure and allow them to walk away from this knowing they got justice,” Hjortsberg added.

Hecker had pleaded guilty earlier this month to the kidnapping and raping of his teenage victim in the 1970s. The last-minute plea headed off a long-delayed trial that launched with an indictment last year.

In September of last year, the 93-year-old priest was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, an aggravated crime against nature, and theft. The sex abuse crimes are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 1975, and Dec. 31, 1976.

The trial was repeatedly delayed this year amid Hecker’s ill health and uncertainty over his mental competency to stand trial. Orleans Parish First Assistant District Attorney Ned McGowan had promised to “roll him in on a gurney” to try him.

District Attorney Jason Williams told media on Wednesday that he would request Hecker serve his sentence at Louisiana State Penitentiary, known popularly as Angola. Hjortsberg, meanwhile, said the convicted rapist will likely serve his sentence at a medical facility.

In a statement provided to CNA, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said: “Today, it is our hope and prayer that the survivors of abuse perpetrated by Lawrence Hecker have some closure and some sense of peace in his sentencing.”

“On behalf of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, we offer our sincere and heartfelt apologies to the survivors for the pain Hecker has caused them to endure for decades,” the archbishop said, telling survivors the archdiocese “commend[s] your bravery” for coming forward.

“Our prayers are with all survivors,” the prelate said, adding that when the archdiocese has concluded its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, he will “meet with those survivors who wish to do so.”

The Archdiocese of New Orleans lists Hecker as among the priests who “are alive and have been accused of sexually abusing a minor, which led to their removal from ministry.”

The archdiocesan website says it received allegations against Hecker in 1996 and removed him from ministry in 2002.

The archdiocese says the “time frame” of Hecker’s abuse spans the late 1960s and the early 1970s. The priest had in 1999 reportedly confessed to abusing multiple teenage boys during those years.