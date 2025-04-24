Jesuit Superior Father Sosa: Pope Francis Did Not Seek Popularity

Fellow Jesuit stressed that the late Pope was devoted to prayer and peace and wanted to listen to everyone.

Jesuit Father Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Society of Jesus, reflected on the first Jesuit pope in a press conference on Thursday, saying Francis “did not seek to please everyone” or to measure himself by a popularity index.

“Once he chose to be a disciple of Jesus, his deep motivation in life was to put God’s will into practice,” Father Sosa said, calling the late Pontiff “a man of prayer, who asked for prayers to make decisions according to the will of God.”

During the press conference, held in the Jesuit general curia in Rome, Father Sosa also answered a question about what qualities are needed in the next pope. “Undoubtedly, we are looking for another man of God,” he said.

“And after that, for me, it is important to have a pope with a universal outlook,” he added, drawing a distinction with what he called an “international outlook.”

The Jesuit superior defended Francis against accusations he caused controversy — like with Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican’s declaration on same-sex blessings — or fell short in some areas by saying he was not the source of problems in the Church but inherited problems that were already there.

“Pope Francis helped put the difference of positions on the table” and provoked dialogue, Father Sosa said, stressing that the late Pope wanted to listen to everyone.

“I don’t think of Pope Francis as a reformer,” Father Sosa also said. “I think of him as someone who continued the reform that the Church has always carried out.”

About Francis’ record on abuse, Father Sosa said the Pope “always acknowledged his limitations, his mistakes, and his slowness” to respond to cases. “This is not about giving Pope Francis a medal or giving him a grade but about learning about potential criticism and mistakes.”

“With regard to abuse cases, I think the Church is not in the same place when Pope Francis was elected. That’s without a doubt. It hasn’t been a straight line … but the Church has advanced in that direction,” he added.

According to the superior general, Pope Francis’ most urgent legacy for today will be his calls for peace: “I think Pope Francis has shouted in every moment, on every occasion, about peace.”

“The world needs peace and peace is built by us,” Father Sosa added. “Peace means to put aside any other priority than people and the dignity of people. And peace means justice with the poor. I think the constant prayer and the constant argument about peace by Pope Francis is a very important message for today.”

Pope Francis, who joined the Society of Jesus in 1958, was the first-ever Jesuit to be pope. During his international trips, he would always spend time with local Jesuits in the countries he visited. He also met with Jesuits in Rome during their 36th general congregation on Oct. 24, 2016.

“He established a very fraternal relationship with the Jesuits,” Father Sosa said on April 24. “We will end this period of Pope Francis thanking the Lord.”