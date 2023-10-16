Islamist Kills Teacher at French High School, Bishop Condemns the Terrorist Attack

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police were on the scene and that the attacker had been arrested.

The bishop of Arras, France, Olivier Leborgne, condemned the murder of a teacher by a young Islamist and the terrorist attack in which two other people were seriously wounded.

In a statement from the diocese, the prelate said that he had received “with astonishment” the news of the tragedy that took place Oct. 13 at Gambetta High School in Arras located in northern France near the border with Belgium.

According to German news outlet DW, the government Pas de Calais Department (administrative district) reported a knife attack had taken place at the high school.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, condemned the “barbarity of Islamist terrorism” and said the police had prevented an attack at another place of the country.

In his statement, the bishop of Arras conveyed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and said he “very strongly condemned this terrorist attack.”

“With the whole Church, I repeat that violence can never claim to be from God, and I reaffirm our confidence in justice and our country’s police,” he said.

The prelate thanked the teachers and those dedicated to education, and then invited “all Christians to pray for the victims and for our wounded world that is so wounded and to join all other people of goodwill for justice and peace.”

A special time of prayer for peace was planned for 7 p.m. local time Monday at the cathedral in Arras, presided by Bishop Leborgne.