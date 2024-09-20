Indiana Diocese Issues School Guidelines Affirming Biological Sex, Promoting Pastoral Care

Regarding the treatment of people struggling with gender dysphoria, Bishop Rhoades recommends a compassionate response that does not involve life-altering surgeries or sterilizing drugs

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, released guidelines on Sept.12 affirming that diocesan schools and institutes must practice the Church’s teaching on sexuality and gender while being compassionate toward those struggling with gender dysphoria.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades notes in the policy that all diocesan institutes must use pronouns that align with a student’s biological sex. The policy does not permit the use of “‘preferred pronouns” in any capacity.

It further requires that students use the uniforms and bathrooms that match their biological “God-given sexual identity” and attend single-sex sports and programs that match their biological sex as well.

The 11-page document, approved earlier this month by Bishop Rhoades, also prohibits “public advocacy for, or celebration of, sexual behavior or ideologies contrary to the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

“Active, hostile, and public defiance of these teachings is prohibited since it is harmful to the institution’s Catholic identity and mission,” Bishop Rhoades writes.

Regarding the treatment of people struggling with gender dysphoria, Bishop Rhoades recommends a compassionate response that does not involve life-altering surgeries or sterilizing drugs.

Diocesan institutions may not cooperate in “transgender” surgical or chemical interventions such as puberty blockers or surgery on diocesan property, the guidelines say.

“While we strongly support efforts to alleviate the suffering of those who struggle with their sexual identity, we cannot support interventions which we believe ultimately harm them,” Bishop Rhoades notes. “We support pastoral and counseling services to alleviate their suffering and assist them in accepting the God-given gift of their sexual identity.”

Bishop Rhoades highlights the importance of chastity for all people. Single people must live chastity in continence, while married couples must live “conjugal chastity.”

“One of the greatest challenges today is the criticism and rejection by many of the Catholic Christian anthropology,” he writes. “In particular, the truths we uphold regarding sexual identity, sexuality, and marriage have become increasingly unpopular after decades of a cultural shift away from a previous consensus on these matters.”

Bishop Rhoades’ diocese has faced challenges in this area in recent years. The bishop last year spoke out against the all-female Catholic St. Mary’s College, accepting any students who “identify” as women. The college has since reversed the policy.

In the diocesan guidelines, Bishop Rhoades highlights the importance of “compassion and sensitivity” toward all those who struggle with gender dysphoria and same-sex attraction.

The diocese expects all who work with young people to uphold Church teaching while affirming people’s “God-given dignity and worth, and to treat them with the love and compassion of Christ.”

“Ministers have a special responsibility to assist those who are hurting or struggling, including those dealing with confusion about their sexual identity or with same-sex attraction,” Bishop Rhoades writes. “Ministers must not tolerate any ridiculing, bullying, or hostile speech or behavior directed against them.”

The bishop provided guidance on pastoral accompaniment of those struggling with gender dysphoria or same-sex attraction.

“It is important, through listening, to gain an understanding of the needs, difficulties, and challenges experienced by the young people regarding their sexual identity or regarding their same-sex attraction,” Rhoades notes. “These are often complicated realities.”

Bishop Rhoades notes that when talking to young people who may be distressed about this, it is important to “be attentive to their pain, to listen to their voicing of their pain with a compassionate ear and heart, to assure them that they are not alone in their suffering.”

“The dialogue and conversation should proceed according to the needs of each individual young person, their questions, and their personal struggles,” he writes.

Bishop Rhoades notes that in some cases, it may be helpful or necessary to provide referrals to mental health counselors or psychologists “who are faithful to authentic Catholic Christian anthropology.”

“It is also good to help them to bring their needs to God in prayer, to rest in his love, and to have recourse to the Lord’s grace and healing in the sacraments, especially reconciliation and the holy Eucharist,” Bishop Rhoades adds.

“It is a special challenge for us to educate and guide our young people according to the Church’s teachings on sexuality and chastity,” Bishop Rhoades notes. “It is important that we present these teachings as a path of love, a way to human flourishing, happiness, holiness, and true freedom.”