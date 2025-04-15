Illinois Bishops Call on Faithful to Oppose Assisted-Suicide Bill

This year, bills proposing the legalization of medical assisted suicide have been introduced in several other states and are continuing to move forward in the legislation process.

Illinois Catholic bishops are calling on people of faith to actively oppose proposed legislation “that seeks to legalize assisted suicide in Illinois.”

The Catholic Conference of Illinois (CCI) in a statement urged residents to contact their state senators to express opposition to the End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act (Senate Bill 9). The bill passed the Senate Executive Committee on April 9 and a vote on it could be held on the Senate floor between now and May 31.

The act states that it would allow “a qualified patient with a terminal disease to request that a physician prescribe aid-in-dying medication” to die “in a peaceful manner.”

The CCI said “legalizing assisted suicide goes against the Church’s teachings on the sanctity and dignity of human life. It undermines the value of each human person, particularly those who are vulnerable.”

This year, bills proposing the legalization of medical assisted suicide have been introduced in several other states and are continuing to move forward in the legislation process.

Maryland introduced a bill titled the End-of-Life Option Act that would authorize “an individual to request aid in dying.” The 2025 bill follows a failed attempt to pass a 2024 version of it. The Maryland bishops urged action by asking legislatures “for an unfavorable report” of the bill.

In Delaware, House Bill 140 was passed by the House in March to legalize medical assisted suicide. The bill states it would allow terminally ill patients to end their life “in a humane and dignified manner.”

Oregon has active proposed legislation but aimed to extend its Death with Dignity Act to also allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners, not only licensed physicians, to prescribe drugs to facilitate assisted suicide. The bill follows an increase in lethal drug prescriptions in the state.

Illinois bishops said these “laws permitting assisted suicide pose significant risks to the poor, marginalized, and disabled, who may face pressure to end their lives rather than receive the care and compassion they need and deserve.”

“There are documented cases from states where assisted suicide has been legalized, where individuals with rare or life-threatening conditions were denied necessary medical treatment and were instead offered life-ending prescriptions,” the statement said.

“Illinois does not need to legalize assisted suicide,” the bishops said, adding: “What we truly need is increased access to quality health care, enhanced palliative care options, and loving and compassionate support services for those at the end of their lives.”

The CCI created a pre-written message for Illinois residents to send to their senators.

“In Illinois, suicide is already a growing crisis,” the message states. “A person dies by suicide every five hours and 41 minutes, and the suicide rate rose by 7% from 2021 to 2022. With so many resources committed to preventing suicide, S.B. 9 would send a dangerous and conflicting message.”

The message concludes, “Protect the vulnerable. Promote real care. Please vote NO on S.B. 9.”