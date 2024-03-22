House Republicans Include Slew of Pro-Life Bills in 2025 Budget Proposal

Signed by RSC chair Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, and 12 other RSC members representing the committee’s 179 total members, the budget specifically “applauds” 38 different pro-life bills championed by Republican members of Congress.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC), of which over 80% of House Republicans are members, dedicated a section of its “Fiscal Sanity to Save America” 2025 federal budget proposal to “measures designed to advance the cause of life.”

Released on Wednesday, the proposal, titled “Fiscal Sanity to Save America,” does not have any immediate legislative impact but does set the stage for House Republicans’ goals in the coming year.

Signed by RSC chair Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, and 12 other RSC members representing the committee’s 179 total members, the budget specifically “applauds” 38 different pro-life bills championed by Republican members of Congress.

Most notably the proposal applauds a wide range of bills House Republicans have advanced to limit abortion, including the Life at Conception Act, Heartbeat Protection Act (establishing a six-week limit with rape, incest, and physical health exceptions), and the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act that establishes a 15-week limit with similar exceptions.

Other pro-life measures highlighted by the RSC include bills permanently banning tax-dollar funding for abortion, prohibiting the military from paying for abortions, and banning the distribution of abortion drugs without a doctor’s examination.

The RSC’s proposal has received a warm welcome from several pro-life groups, with Students for Life Action calling it “the most pro-life congressional budget ever proposed.”

Republicans Stand by Pro-Life Policies

The Biden administration has expressed confidence that abortion will be a winning issue for Democrats in 2024. Yet, rather than backing away from the issue, the RSC budget proposal blasts the Biden administration’s pro-abortion policies and points out that “current federal policies fail to uphold the 14th Amendment and protect the right to life for our nation’s most vulnerable.”

“The gift of life is precious and should be protected,” the RSC budget proposal states. “The boundless potential of each life cannot be prejudged,” it continues, going on to affirm that “conservatives believe in creating a culture of life, compassion, and opportunity.”

The RSC proposal pointedly celebrates the overturn of Roe v. Wade as a “historic victory in the effort to defend innocent life and to return to the Constitution as it was written.”

“Since this landmark decision, several states have attempted to implement laws that further protect life within their borders. The RSC budget supports the efforts of these states and recognizes that current federal policies fail to uphold the 14th Amendment and protect the right to life for our nation’s most vulnerable.”

Will the House Pass a Federal Abortion Ban?

Though the RSC proposal applauds the bills of several members limiting abortions, since former president Donald Trump recently signaled support for a 15-week limit, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the physical health of the mother, it is that measure that is currently receiving the most attention.

On March 19, Trump signaled his tacit support for a 15-week measure while speaking on the radio show “Sid & Friends in the Morning.”

“We’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue,” he said. “The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that. And it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at. But I’ll make that announcement at the proper time.”

The RSC proposal’s inclusion of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act indicates that many Republicans would be willing to support it.

Introduced by Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, the bill would make it a criminal offense, subject to a fine and prison time, to commit an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill includes exceptions for when the life of the mother is in danger and cases of rape and incest. The bill also specifically states that women obtaining abortions cannot be prosecuted.