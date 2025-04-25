These Are the Heads of State and Dignitaries Who Will Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral
Which leaders will be in Rome?
The following leaders from around the world are among the dignitaries who have announced they will attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, April 26, at the Vatican:
Javier Milei, president of Argentina, homeland of Pope Francis
Donald Trump, president of the United States, and his wife and first lady, Melania Trump
Former U.S. president Joe Biden and his wife, former first lady Jill Biden
Bajram Begaj, president of Albania
Joâo Manuel Gonçalves, president of Angola
Vahagn Khachaturyan, president of Armenia
Sam Mostyn, governor general of Australia
Christian Stocker, chancellor of Austria
Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh
Bart De Wever, prime minister of Belgium
Froyla Tzalam, governor general of Belize
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil
Zeljka Cvijanović, chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Mary Simon, governor general of Canada
Jose Maria Neves, president of Cape Verde
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, prime minister of Qatar
Faustin-Archange Touadera, president of the Central African Republic
Manuel José Ossandon, senator of Chile
Chin-Jen Chen, former vice president of China
Zoran Milanovic, president of Croatia
Salvador Valdés Mesa, vice president of Cuba
Nikos Christodoulides, president of Cyprus
Petr Fiala, prime minister of the Czech Republic
Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic
Jose Ramos-Horta, president of East Timor
Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador
Félix Ulloa Garay, vice president of El Salvador
Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice president of Equatorial Guinea
Alar Karis, president of Estonia
Alexander Stubb, president of Finland
Emmanuel Macron, president of France
Brice Nguema, president of Gabon
Mikheil Kavelashvili, president of Georgia
Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz, president and chancellor of Germany
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece
Xiomara Castro, president of Honduras.
Tamas Sulyok and Viktor Orbán, president and prime minister of Hungary
Halla Tómasdóttir, president of Iceland
Droupadi Murmu, president of India
Nechirvan Barzani, president of Kurdistan Region in Iraq
Micheal D. Higgins and Micheal Martin, president and prime minister of Ireland
Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni, president and prime minister of Italy
Yaron Sideman, ambassador of Israel
William Samoei Ruto, president of Kenya
Edgars Rinkevics, president of Latvia
Joseph Khalil Aoun, president of Lebanon
Gitanas Nauseda, president of Lithuania
Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, president of Macedonia
Andry Rajoelina, president of Madagascar
Myriam Spiteri Debono, president of Malta
Rosa Icela Rodríguez, secretary of the interior of Mexico
Maia Sandu, president of Moldova
Jakov Milatović, president of Montenegro
Aziz Akhannouch, prime minister of Morocco
Daniel Chapo, president of Mozambique
Dick Schoof, prime minister of the Netherlands
Christopher Luxon, prime minister of New Zealand.
Mohamed Mustafa, prime minister of Palestine
Raúl Latorre, president of the chamber of deputies of Paraguay
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines
Andrzej Duda, president of Poland
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Luis Montenegro, president and prime minister of Portugal
Ilie Bolojan, interim president of Romania
Denise Bronzetti, captain regent of San Marino
Duro Macut, prime Minister of Serbia
Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles
Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone
Peter Pellegrini, president of Slovakia
Natasa Pirc Musar and Robert Golob, president and prime minister of Slovenia
Ulf Kristersson, prime minister of Sweden
Karin Keller-Sutter, president of Switzerland
Philip Isdor Mpango, vice president of Tanzania
Faure Gnassingbé, president of Togo
Numan Kurtulmus, speaker of the national assembly of Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine
Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom
Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations
Constantino Chiwenga, vice president of ZimbabweForeign ministers
The foreign ministers from Algeria, Burkina Faso, Japan, Mali, Mongolia, Namibia, Norway, Peru, South Sudan, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Zambia will attend.Monarchs
Royals include:
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Mary of Denmark
Prince William of Wales will attend in place of his father, King Charles III of England
King Abdullah II of Jordan
King Letsie III of Lesotho
Prince Alois and Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein
Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will attend on behalf of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of SwedeLeaders of international institutions
Bjorn Berge, secretary-general of the Council of Europe
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament
Antonio Costa, president of the council of the European Union
Kaja Callas, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs
Álvaro Lario, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development
Pia Kauma, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the United Nations
This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.
- Keywords:
- Pope Francis Funeral