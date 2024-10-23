Gustavo Gutiérrez, ‘Father of Liberation Theology,’ Dies at 96

The Dominicans indicated that Father Gutiérrez’s remains would lie in state at the Santo Domingo convent in Lima’s historic center.

Father Gustavo Gutiérrez Merino, the Peruvian Dominican priest considered the” father” of liberation theology, died on October 22 at the age of 96.

The Dominican Province of St. John the Baptist of Peru announced the death of Gutiérrez, noting he was the author of the influential 1971 book “A Theology of Liberation: History, Politics and Salvation.”

“We ask for your prayers to accompany our dear brother so that he may enjoy eternal life,” stated the announcement signed by Father Rómulo Vásquez Gavidia O.P., the provincial prior.

Professor John Cavadini at the University of Notre Dame, former head of the theology department reacted to the news tellling EWTN Newsr:

"I am sad to hear of the passing of Father Gustavo. I had recruited and appointed him to our Department of Theology. I can't remember the exact date; I think it was around 1999," Cavadini said adding:

"Unlike a number of liberation theologians, Father Gustavo was concerned to remain with the boundaries of orthodox Catholic faith and ecclesial discipline. As a result, he expanded ecclesial sensibilities in ways that permanently affected, you could say, developed, Catholic Social Teaching and beyond that, into its theological presuppositions. His thinking found its way into papal exhortations and encyclicals. Most notably, his development of the idea of the preferential option for the poor, as a doctrine in the first instance about God, and not, in the first instance, the poor, was received by John Paul II and theCompendium of Catholic Social Teaching. It was, strictly speaking, a theological teaching, not a socio-political teaching, though of course it had socio-political ramifications. What does God prefer? Are God's preferences the same as ours? Does he also prefer high social status, wealth and political influence as markers of dignity and worth? Or is it the human being as such, reduced only him or herself, without these? Human dignity is not invested in the things we prefer, but in the poverty of the human being taken as such and visibly seen, as such, in the poor. Father Gustavo drew this thinking from revelation in Scripture and Tradition. One can find the roots of it in patristic exegesis of the Bible, most notably, in the West, St. Augustine. Gustavo's book, On Job is a modern day spiritual classic predicated on the theology of the preferential option for the poor and the insights it provides on the plight of innocent suffering in the world. It is a permanent contribution to biblical exegesis, specifically on the Book of Job, but as that Book is read and received into the revelation of the New Testament. Father Gustavo practiced what he preached. He always worked with the poor, offering catechesis and connection with the Fathers of the Church and Thomas Aquinas (among others), adapted for their educational level whatever it might be. May he rest in peace!"

The Dominicans indicated that Father Gutiérrez’s remains would lie in state at the Santo Domingo convent in Lima’s historic center.





The Vatican and Liberation Theology

The theology of liberation is a school of thought that explored dimensions of liberation from the standpoint of Catholic social teaching. In some of its radical expressions, in particular in Latin America, liberation theology embraced many elements of Marxist theory and advocated for social change through various forms of revolution. At times, it also cast Christ as a form of revolutionary figure.

Its more orthodox expressions emphasized a closeness with the poor and the suffering and called for authentic liberation in Christ.

In a January 2017 interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Pope Francis said: “Liberation theology was a positive thing in Latin America. The Vatican condemned the part that opted for Marxist analysis of reality. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger [the later Pope Benedict XVI] issued two instructions when he was prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith: One very clear about the Marxist analysis of reality, and the second taking up positive aspects.”

During St. John Paul II’s papacy, the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith conducted an investigation that resulted in two documents: “The instruction on certain aspects of the ‘Theology of Liberation’” – Libertatis Nuntius (1984) and the “Instruction on Christian freedom and liberation” – Libertatis Conscientia (1986).

Over many years, the Vatican examined Gutiérrez’s writings. In 2006, the Peruvian bishops’ conference reported that the Vatican had “concluded the path of clarification of problematic points contained in some works of the author” in 2004, with a revised second version of Gutiérrez’s article “Ecclesial Koinonia.”

Life and Writings

Born on June 8, 1928, Gutiérrez was ordained a priest in 1959 and joined the Dominican order in 2001. He studied medicine and literature at the National University of San Marcos while participating in Catholic Action. He later studied theology at the University of Louvain (Belgium) and the Institut Catholique of Lyon (France).

Gutiérrez served as the John Cardinal O’Hara Endowed Professor of Theology at the University of Notre Dame (USA). His books have been translated into multiple languages.

One of Gutiérrez’s last international appearances was in Rome in October 2019 at a congress held at the Jesuit General Curia. There, at the invitation of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America (CAL), he delivered a lecture on “The Preferential Option for the Poor.”

A year earlier, in June 2018, Pope Francis sent Gutiérrez a letter for his 90th birthday, thanking him “for what you have contributed to the Church and humanity through your theological service and your preferential love for the poor and the discarded of society.”





Jonathan Liedl contributed to this report. This story was updated after posting.