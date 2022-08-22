Four Religious Sisters Kidnapped in Nigeria

The Sisters of Jesus the Saviour announced that four of their Sisters were kidnapped in Nigeria’s Imo state on Sunday.

“It is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnaping of our Sisters: Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu,” said an Aug. 21 announcement from the community’s secretary general, Sister Zita Ihedoro.

The abduction took place near the Okigwe-Umulolo axis of the Okigwe-Enugu Expressway while the religious were on their way to a Mass.

“We implore for an intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the Saviour listen to our prayers and may Our Mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear Sisters,” Sister Zita wrote.

Kidnappings of Christians in Nigeria have multiplied in recent years, a situation that has prompted Church leaders to express serious concern about the security of their members and to call on the government to prioritize the security of its citizens.