Federal, State Police Investigate Arson Fire at Historic Massachusetts Catholic Church

The chief said it appeared the church 'is going to be out of service for a while,' in part because it 'sustained a lot of smoke damage.'

Local, state, and federal officials are investigating an apparent act of arson that has shuttered a Massachusetts Catholic parish.

The Franklin Fire Department in Massachusetts said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that it responded to a fire at St. Mary Church in Franklin in the Archdiocese of Boston.

“A fire in the rear sacristy was quickly extinguished by the initial arriving crews,” the department said. “There was a significant amount of smoke throughout the entire church.”

Firefighters “remained on scene for a period of time to ventilate the building,” the department said.

In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Fire Services said the blaze “is being investigated as arson.”

Local investigators were joined by state officials as well as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in investigating the fire, the department said.

“Based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence gathered throughout last night and this morning, they collectively determined that the fire was intentionally set,” the press release said.

Franklin Fire Chief James McLaughlin had told CNA earlier on Thursday morning that there was “a thorough, ongoing investigation” of the cause of the fire.

The chief said it appeared the church “is going to be out of service for a while,” in part because it “sustained a lot of smoke damage.”

“There was going to be a funeral for a pastor today [Thursday],” McLaughlin added. “It’s very unfortunate.”

The parish was set to celebrate a funeral Mass for the late Father John Sullivan, who passed away on Oct. 13 at the age of 76. The priest had served at the parish since 2012 and retired in the spring of this year while continuing to maintain a residence there.

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, St. Mary Parish said Father Sullivan’s funeral service was canceled “and will be rescheduled at a future day and time.”

The parish in another post said that “no activities will be held in the church building until further notice.”

St. Mary’s was established as a parish in 1877. The cornerstone of the present church building was laid in 1923, according to the parish’s history timeline. Older church buildings had been destroyed by fires in 1900 and 1923.

Several other Catholic churches in the U.S. have recently suffered fires. An early-morning fire on Oct. 18 severely damaged St. Anthony of Padua Church in Casa Grande, Arizona.

A Catholic church in Florida, meanwhile, has suffered multiple fires in just 16 months, with officials confirming last week that the most recent fire is currently being investigated as arson.