‘Faith Is Not a Game’: Pro-Life Association Denounces Indoctrination at Olympics

‘It’s very sad that the Olympics, created to unite people, are now used to divide them,’ says Jacopo Coghe of Italy’s Pro Vita & Famiglia (Pro Life and Family) association.

“Faith Is Not a Game” is the title of the petition launched by the Italian association Pro Vita & Famiglia (Pro Life and Family) calling on the International Olympic Committee to condemn the insulting performance featured during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

In the wake of the July 26 parody of the Last Supper led by a drag queen, the pro-life association launched an awareness campaign and began working “to take serious measures against these discriminatory acts by the French Olympic Committee.”

The association’s spokesman, Jacopo Coghe, told ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, that global events like this, rebroadcast around the world, “are used by powerful groups and economic or political interests precisely to convey messages and visions on a large scale.”

“It‘s very sad that the Olympics, created to unite people, are now used to divide them,” he said.

Coghe stated that we live “in a situation of constant pro-LGBT ideological ‘hammering’ by politicians and institutions.”

“They want to indoctrinate everyone by imposing just one way to think and therefore ‘flatten’ us so that we think like them regarding sexual fluidity, indifference, and the annihilation of the healthy and beautiful differences between men and women.”

“The objective is also quite clear: If we are all ‘flattened’ and we are all equal, without differences, we are all manipulable,” he emphasized.

For Coghe, the Paris Olympics have become “the stage for a message of hate that offends millions of Christians,” which endangers “the innocence of young people” and which aims to advance “the LGBT agenda.”

He also pointed out that, although attempts are being made to “normalize” gender ideology at a political level, “we constantly see how society doesn’t agree at all.”

“In Italy, for example, this has been demonstrated by the success of the petition against blasphemy at the Opening Ceremony, which in just a few days had garnered almost 15,000 signatures,” he pointed out.

The Pro Vita & Famiglia spokesman noted that “there have been many protests and outraged citizens, both because of this hypocritical and desecrating spectacle and because of the cases of ‘trans’ athletes at the Olympics or other competitions.”

Coghe was thus referring to the decision of the International Olympic Committee to allow two boxers with XY male chromosomes to participate in women’s competitions.

Italian lawmaker Rossano Saso brought up the controversy in the country’s Chamber of Deputies (lower house) where he charged that “the woke ideological madness has exceeded all limits, of decency and dignity and respect for women’s rights.”

“It’s precisely in sports competitions where we see the most blatant contradictions of gender ideology, according to which gender identity prevails over biological identity,” he pointed out.

“This is not inclusion; this is not rights; this is a progressive ideological movement against women,” Saso stressed.

The spokesman also noted that Pope Francis has called gender ideology devastating “ideological colonization.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.