EWTN Correspondent in Cuba Asks for Prayers Ahead of Interrogation

An EWTN correspondent in Havana, Cuba, says he has been summoned by the country’s Ministry of the Interior for interrogation.

Adrián Martínez Cádiz, who only started working with the network on Oct. 12, posted the summons on his Facebook account Wednesday night. EWTN is the parent organization of CNA.

“About 5:55 p.m. a young boy knocked on the door of my house and gave my mother a summons from the Ministry of the Interior for an interrogation … at the Police Station of the Plaza de la Revolución,” Martínez Cádiz wrote.

According to the summons, Martínez Cádiz must appear at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Oct. 21 before an officer named “Karla” and that, if “does not appear without justified reasons, he will be fined or can be accused of a crime of contempt.”

Martínez Cádiz asked his followers on social media to “accompany him at that time, from wherever they are, praying Psalm 91.”

That psalm says the following: “You who live under the protection of the Most High God and dwells in the shadow of the omnipotent God, say to the Lord: ‘You are my strength and my refuge, you are my God, in whom I trust.’”

In April 2021, Martínez Cádiz announced that he received death threats from a follower of the Castro regime, who accused him of being too critical of the dictatorship. The subject, who passed by him on a motorcycle, warned him that he would be stabbed, Martínez Cádiz said.