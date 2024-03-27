‘Everything is Yours!’: Ecuador Renews its Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

According an article posted on the archdiocesan website, Archbishop Espinoza explained that the renewal is “a gift that makes us raise our hearts grateful to the Lord of life.”

The Archdiocese of Quito and the communications office of the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress Quito 2024 reported that on March 25, Monday of Holy Week, Ecuador renewed its historic consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, first carried out 150 years ago.

Archbishop Alfredo José Espinoza Mateus of Quito offered the solemn Mass in the Basilica of the National Vow in the Ecuadorian capital, where the original painting showing the consecration of Ecuador to the Sacred Heart of Jesus is kept.

The ceremony, concelebrated by various bishops and priests, was also attended by civil and ecclesial authorities.

According an article posted on the archdiocesan website, Archbishop Espinoza explained that the renewal is “a gift that makes us raise our hearts grateful to the Lord of life.”

“Today let us renew our trust in the Lord. We know that the final victory does not belong to those who kill, nor will our lives be safe by allying ourselves with the powerful of this world. Given what we are experiencing today, let us not despair,” Archbishop Espinoza said.

In his homily, the archbishop condemned the violence, corruption, and drug trafficking that has plagued the country. Given the current situation, the archbishop emphasized, it is necessary “to renew our consecration, to say once and for all: Everything is yours; save Ecuador!”

The Historic Consecration

“The history of devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus began in the 16th century, and it did not take long to reach Ecuador,” explained the communications office of the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress Quito 2024 (IEC 2024).

This eventually led to the historic consecration of Ecuador on March 25, 1874, carried out by order of the country’s president at the time, Gabriel García Moreno, with the support of the Vatican along with that of the then-archbishop of Quito, José Ignacio Checa y Barba.

Ecuador thus became the first country consecrated to the Sacred Heart. In 1884, it also became the first country where a national Eucharistic congress was held, according to the IEC 2024 article.

The International Eucharistic Congress that will be held Sept. 8–15 in Quito has as its theme “Fraternity to Heal the World.”

It is possible, although it has yet to be confirmed, that Pope Francis will attend the closing Mass.

Registration for the International Eucharistic Congress, both for the symposium to be held from Sept. 4–7 and for the congress itself from Sept. 8–15, opened on Jan. 31 on the event’s website.

Prayer to Renew the Consecration of Ecuador to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

The Archdiocese of Quito published the prayer promulgated by the Ecuadorian Bishops’ Conference that was used for renewing the country’s consecration to the Sacred Heart:

Lord Jesus,

with a grateful spirit,

we come to renew our consecration to your Sacred Heart.

We are yours, and we want to walk with you.

Give us a meek and humble heart to be obedient to the will of the Father;

worshippers in spirit and in truth,

and joyful missionaries of your kingdom.

Heart of Jesus that unites us in the holy home of Nazareth,

With the same sentiment as Mary and Joseph, protect our Ecuadorian families,

Grant them a wise heart

to hear your words of life,

a heart grateful for daily bread,

a generous heart with those most in need,

and a merciful heart toward our brothers.

Heart of Jesus,

beacon of light and truth,

make us strong in love and hope,

to grow in respect for life, to be wise custodians of the common home and to live an authentic fraternity.

May it heal the wounds of the world

and drive away every shadow of division from our country.

Heart of Jesus

pierced with love on the cross,

from whose wounded side

the water of life and the blood of love sprang forth,

grant us wisdom and strength,

to break down every wall of selfishness and exclusion,

all forms of violence and injustice,

and all acts of corruption and impunity.

Heart of Jesus,

May your peace reign among us again. Teach us to listen, like Mary,

to the cry of the poor,

to commit ourselves to them.

God of loves, Holy Eucharist,

look at the people of your heart.

Save Ecuador!

Amen.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.