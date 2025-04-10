Dominican Republic Nightclub Disaster: Church Prays for Victims, Families

Others who died in the tragedy were former baseball players Octavio Dotel, who had an extensive career in professional baseball in the United States, and Tony Blanco Cabrera, 43.

Archbishop Francisco Ozoria Acosta of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, expressed his profound sorrow and solidarity in response to the tragedy that occurred early Tuesday morning, April 8, at the Jet Set nightclub there. The collapse of the roof left at least 124 dead, according to the latest reports from local authorities.

“With profound sorrow and grief for this tragedy that has occurred in our city, in our country, we join with all the families of those who have died and those who are suffering and injured,” the prelate stated in a message.

“The Catholic Church prays for this situation. We join in solidarity with all those affected. We pledge our prayers for those who have died and we also want to join in with all the collaboration of many brothers and sisters, especially by assisting, donating blood, and trying to remedy this situation for the injured,” the archbishop continued.

After entrusting all those affected “to the Lord and to the Virgin, Our Lady of High Grace,” protectress of the Dominican people, the prelate said that a service will be held later for all those affected.

The secretary-general of the Dominican Bishops’ Conference (CED, by its Spanish acronym), Bishop Faustino Burgos of Bani, offered a Mass yesterday, attended by CED personnel, to pray for all those affected by the tragedy.

U.S. offers assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday, April 9, on X that he and his wife, Jeanette, are “united in prayer as the people of the Dominican Republic grieve the recent tragedy that took place at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.”

Rubio noted that among the dead are “at least one U.S. citizen and U.S. legal permanent residents, while rescue efforts remain ongoing.”

In conclusion, the secretary of state expressed his solidarity with those affected and their families and emphasized that “the U.S. stands ready to support our Dominican allies amid this difficult time.”

Death toll rises to 124

According to the BBC and the Emergency Operations Center, the tragedy’s death toll has risen from 27 to 124.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the collapse of the nightclub’s roof, which occurred while renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez, 69, was performing. He is among the dead.

Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martínez, governor of Monte Cristi province, died while being treated at the hospital, according to Dominican President Luis Abinader.

Others who died in the tragedy were former baseball players Octavio Dotel, who had an extensive career in professional baseball in the United States, and Tony Blanco Cabrera, 43.

Fashion designer Martín Polanco, known for his Dominican shirt designs and for designing clothing for such notables as Daddy Yankee and President Abinader, also lost his life.