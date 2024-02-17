Support the register

Diocese of Rapid City Announces Death of Bishop Peter Muhich

Bishop Muhich had announced Wednesday that he would be moving into hospice care amid treatment for esophageal and lymphatic cancer.

Bishop Peter Muhich of the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota. (photo: Diocese of Rapid City)
Daniel Payne/CNA Nation

The Diocese of Rapid City on Saturday announced the death of Bishop Peter Muhich at the age of 62, with the prelate's death coming days after he entered hospice care. 

“With sorrow, the Diocese of Rapid City shares the news that Bishop Peter M. Muhich, 62, died on Feb 17,” the diocese said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.  

“He was in hospice care after suffering from esophageal cancer,” the diocese said. “Funeral arrangements are pending. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him.”

With sorrow, the Diocese of Rapid City shares the news that Bishop Peter M. Muhich, 62, died on Feb 17. He was in hospice care after suffering from esophageal cancer. Funeral arrangements are pending. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him pic.twitter.com/5vhJ3ptaVt

— Rapid City Diocese (@RapidCitydiorc) February 17, 2024

Bishop Muhich had announced Wednesday that he would be moving into hospice care amid treatment for esophageal and lymphatic cancer. 

“Despite the best efforts of my health care team, all treatment options have been exhausted and there is no more that can be done without causing greater harm to my system,” the bishop said in a statement posted to the diocesan website. 

The prelate had previously announced his cancer diagnosis in a July 2023 Facebook post. He said after several months of difficulty swallowing food, an endoscopy procedure found cancer in his lower esophagus. 

Pope Francis appointed Muhich to lead the diocese, which serves roughly the western half of South Dakota, in May 2020. He was born in northern Minnesota and was ordained a priest in 1989 for the Diocese of Duluth.

